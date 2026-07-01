Lori Werner, Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz, Named Top International Women Entrepreneur of the Year 2026 Werner recognized in the category of Medical Marketing & Patient Growth Strategy by Great Companies’ International Women Awards 2026

Werner recognized in the category of Medical Marketing & Patient Growth Strategy by Great Companies’ International Women Awards 2026

It is an incredible honor to be recognized among women entrepreneurs and leaders from around the world.” — Lori Werner, Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Marketing Whiz is proud to announce that Lori Werner , Founder and Chief Marketing Wiz, has been named a Top International Women Entrepreneur of the Year 2026 by Great Companies as part of the International Women Awards 2026.Werner received a Certificate of Recognition honoring her outstanding leadership, innovation, and contribution to business and society. She was recognized in the category of Medical Marketing & Patient Growth Strategy, reflecting her work helping medical practices, aesthetic providers, wellness clinics, and healthcare entrepreneurs grow with more strategic, sustainable marketing.The International Women Awards 2026 recognizes outstanding women leaders and entrepreneurs worldwide who are making a meaningful impact through leadership, innovation, and professional excellence.“It is an incredible honor to be recognized among women entrepreneurs and leaders from around the world,” said Lori Werner, Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz. “This award is especially meaningful because it highlights the work we do every day to help medical practices grow, reach more patients, and build stronger, more sustainable businesses.”As the founder of Medical Marketing Whiz, Werner has built a women-led healthcare marketing agency focused exclusively on helping medical, aesthetic, wellness, and private practice providers stand out in a competitive healthcare landscape. The agency specializes in patient growth strategy, website development, SEO, AI search optimization, reputation management, paid advertising, social media, email marketing, lead generation, and full-funnel digital marketing campaigns.With more than two decades of experience in medical device sales and healthcare marketing, Werner has become a trusted growth strategist for physicians, medical entrepreneurs, and healthcare organizations across the country. Her work bridges the gap between clinical expertise and patient-facing communication, helping practices not only attract new patients, but also educate, engage, and build long-term relationships with the communities they serve.“This recognition reinforces our mission at Medical Marketing Whiz,” Werner added. “We believe great medical practices deserve great marketing. When providers have the right strategy, they can reach the people who need them most and create a greater impact in their communities.”The award also underscores the growing importance of specialized marketing in healthcare, where patients are increasingly searching online, reading reviews, comparing providers, and looking for trusted expertise before making decisions about their care. Through her leadership, Werner continues to help practices adapt to these changes with clarity, confidence, and measurable growth strategies.About Medical Marketing WhizMedical Marketing Whiz is a full-service healthcare marketing agency dedicated to helping medical, aesthetic, wellness, and private practice providers grow their visibility, reputation, and patient base. Founded by Lori Werner, the agency specializes in strategic digital marketing solutions tailored specifically for healthcare organizations, including SEO, website design, paid advertising, content marketing, social media management, reputation management, email marketing, AI search optimization, and practice growth consulting.About the International Women AwardsThe International Women Awards, presented by Great Companies, recognizes outstanding women leaders and entrepreneurs worldwide for their leadership, innovation, and contribution to business and society. The awards celebrate women who are making a meaningful impact across industries and communities.

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