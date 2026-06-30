Commemoration of International Day for Countering Hate Speech 2026 in Ethiopia

Observed annually on 18 June, the International Day for Countering Hate Speech serves as a global call to action to address the growing impact of hate speech - both offline and online - on peace, social cohesion, human rights and sustainable development. As recognized in the United Nations Strategy and Plan of Action on Hate Speech, effective responses require whole-of-society approaches that uphold freedom of expression while addressing the conditions that enable harmful narratives, discrimination and violence.

In Ethiopia, these challenges intersect with ongoing efforts to strengthen peacebuilding, democratic governance and inclusive dialogue. The increasing role of digital platforms in shaping public discourse further underscores the importance of information integrity - the accuracy, reliability and trustworthiness of information ecosystems - as a foundation for informed civic participation and resilient societies. In the current Ethiopian context, reinforcing information integrity is closely linked to the broader imperative of supporting constructive civic dialogue, rebuilding trust, and creating spaces where diverse voices -particularly those of young people and groups in situations of vulnerability and marginalization - can engage safely and meaningfully.

This year's commemoration was opened Mr Koffi Kouame, UNFPA Country Representative and UN Ethiopia – Communication Group Chair, delivered a message on behalf of the UN in Ethiopia. He noted that “Artificial intelligence is transforming how information is produced, shared, and consumed. It offers powerful tools for innovation and inclusion, but it also introduces new risks”. He underscored that “Our task is to actively shape them - ensuring that technology serves humanity, protects human rights, and promotes respectful and inclusive public discourse.”

Countering hate speech and disinformation requires sustained, coordinated, and inclusive action across society. The global theme of the 2026 International Day for Countering Hate Speech focuses on "The Power of Partnerships in Countering Hate Speech." Governments, media, technology companies, civil society, academia, and citizens all have distinct but complementary roles in preventing, detecting, and responding to hate speech and disinformation.

The multi-stakeholder panel examined the opportunities and risks of AI, technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV) and the policy and regulatory frameworks required to counter hate speech and disinformation.

Panelists included Mr Oliyad Mulugeta, Deputy Director at the Ethiopian AI Institute; Mr Justin Arenstein, Chief Executive at Code for Africa; and Ms Kalkidan Tesfaye, Partnership Lead at the Centre for Information Resilience. Together, they underscored that addressing hate speech demands a whole-of-society approach, in which governments, civil society, media, digital platforms, academia and communities all have a critical role to play in preventing, identifying and responding to harmful narratives - while safeguarding freedom of expression and promoting human rights.

As the event concluded, participants reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a more informed, inclusive and resilient information environment in Ethiopia - one where technology serves as a tool for empowerment rather than division, and where every citizen can engage in public life free from fear, discrimination and hatred.