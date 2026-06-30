USS San Antonio Departs Norfolk for Scheduled Operations

NORFOLK, Va. – San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17) departed Naval Station Norfolk June 29, 2026, to begin operations in support of further scheduled tasking.

San Antonio recently deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWO ARG), supporting U.S. Southern Command mission requirements, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland.

Following a scheduled maintenance and sustainment period in Norfolk, the ship rapidly restored readiness to support additional operational requirements.

“The Sailors and Marines aboard USS San Antonio continue to demonstrate impressive professionalism, adaptability, and operational readiness,” said Capt. Thomas Uhl, commanding officer, USS San Antonio (LPD 17). “Following a demanding eight-and-a-half deployment and at-home maintenance period, this crew remains ready to answer our nation’s call wherever and whenever needed. I could not be prouder of the resilience and commitment displayed by this team and our families.”

San Antonio is designed to support amphibious warfare, expeditionary operations, crisis response, humanitarian assistance, and maritime security missions while operating independently or as part of an Amphibious Ready Group.

Commissioned Jan. 14, 2006, San Antonio is the lead ship of its class and honors the city of San Antonio, Texas.

U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime ready forces to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

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