Igotchu Seasonings Reaches $4 Million in Sales Without Corporate Backing or National Distribution Deal

Without a national distributor or corporate backing, Igotchu Seasonings now operates across four channels and serves customers in more than 30 countries.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Igotchu Seasonings , a gourmet seasoning brand led by Co-Owner and CEO Mattias Jones, has established a multi-channel distribution presence spanning Amazon, TikTok Shop, igotchuseasonings.com, and local grocery store shelves. The brand has recorded $4 million in total revenue and serves more than 150,000 customers across 30 countries.Under Jones's operational leadership, Igotchu Seasonings has built distribution across four distinct channels simultaneously — a structure that the brand developed without the backing of a major food conglomerate or national distribution partner. Jones assumed responsibility for the brand's Amazon marketplace operations, TikTok Shop presence, direct-to-consumer website, and retail placement in local grocery stores.Igotchu Seasonings currently offers more than 40 handcrafted seasoning blends produced without preservatives at the brand's headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. The product line also includes premium lemonade drink mixes, fried coating mixes, and curated bundles. The No Salt Bundle, a sodium-free product developed for health-conscious consumers, is among the brand's notable offerings. The full product line accommodates Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Gluten-Free, and Low Glycemic dietary preferences. Products are priced from $7.99 to $99.99 and available across all four distribution channels."Most brands pick a lane and stay there," said Mattias Jones, Co-Owner and CEO of Igotchu Seasonings. "We built Igotchu to be everywhere our customers are — online, on their phones, and on the shelf at their local store. That is what a real brand looks like, and that is what we set out to build from day one."Igotchu Seasonings has recorded 1.1 million bottles sold and maintains an active customer base across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Jones continues to oversee the brand's multi-channel operations from Miami, Florida.ABOUT IGOTCHU SEASONINGSIgotchu Seasonings is a gourmet seasoning brand led by CEO Mattias Jones. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the brand has recorded over 1.1 million bottles sold, $4 million in total sales, and 150,000 customers across more than 30 countries. The product line includes more than 40 handcrafted, preservative-free seasoning blends, premium drink mixes, fried coating mixes, and branded merchandise accommodating Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Gluten-Free, and Low Glycemic lifestyles. Products are available at igotchuseasonings.com, Amazon, TikTok Shop, and select local grocery retailers.

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