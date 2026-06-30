Northeast Missouri state parks offer activities for the whole family

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 29, 2026 – Summer fun can be found across northeast Missouri with many state parks and historic sites planning family-friendly activities throughout the month.

Friday, July 3, at 9:30 p.m. – Dark Sky Program at Thousand Hills State Park.

Join park staff and representatives from Truman State University at the Point Shelter to explore the stars and sky above you. Telescopes will be set up at the Point Shelter, but you are welcome to bring telescopes of your own, along with chairs, blankets and binoculars. These events are free and open to the public, and there is no need to register. Thousand Hills State Park is located at 20431 State Highway 157 in Kirksville.



Join park staff and representatives from Truman State University at the Point Shelter to explore the stars and sky above you. Telescopes will be set up at the Point Shelter, but you are welcome to bring telescopes of your own, along with chairs, blankets and binoculars. These events are free and open to the public, and there is no need to register. Thousand Hills State Park is located at 20431 State Highway 157 in Kirksville. Sunday, July 5, at 10 a.m. and Friday, July 24, at 7 p.m. – Petroglyph Tour at Thousand Hills State Park.

Thousand Hills State Park is home to a collection of rock carvings, or petroglyphs, made by ancestors of today’s Native Americans. Explore the petroglyphs with park staff to learn more about this unique piece of history. The tour will take place at the petroglyph shelter, located next to the beach at 20431 State Highway 157 in Kirksville.



Thousand Hills State Park is home to a collection of rock carvings, or petroglyphs, made by ancestors of today’s Native Americans. Explore the petroglyphs with park staff to learn more about this unique piece of history. The tour will take place at the petroglyph shelter, located next to the beach at 20431 State Highway 157 in Kirksville. Friday, July 10 through Sunday, July 12 – Christmas in July at Crowder State Park.

Join the team at Crowder State Park, located at 76 NW Highway 128 in Trenton, as they celebrate Christmas in July. Regular camping fees apply, but the event itself is free. Friday, July 10

Bring your Christmas decor and transform your site into a Christmas wonderland for a chance to win fun prizes! Saturday, July 11 8 a.m. – Christmas scavenger hunt: Join park staff at the campground amphitheater for a scavenger hunt of Christmas items. Wear your Christmas shirt or other Christmas apparel! Noon – Christmas treats and crafts: Join staff at the park office to make Christmas treats and crafts! Noon – Campsite judging: Judges will anonymously go through the campground and decide on winners! However, park visitors will also have the opportunity to vote for their favorite decorated site! 3 p.m. – Christmas Olympics: Join park staff at the amphitheater for Christmas games! 6:30 p.m. – Christmas family trivia program: T he campsite decorating contest winners will be announced at the amphitheater prior to a fun game of Christmas trivia! Compete against your camping neighbors to see who knows their Christmas trivia! Sunday, July 12

Pack up the Christmas decorations and return to reality!

Join the team at Crowder State Park, located at 76 NW Highway 128 in Trenton, as they celebrate Christmas in July. Regular camping fees apply, but the event itself is free. Saturday, July 11, at 9 p.m. – “Exploring the Dark” Hike at Crowder State Park.

Join Crowder State Park staff at the campground amphitheater for a short guided hike as we explore the night. We will discuss the park's nocturnal animals and learn about the constellations in the night sky. Participants should bring water and wear closed-toe shoes. Meet at the campground amphitheater (GPS coordinates: 40.08971, -93.67338). Crowder State Park is located at 76 NW Highway 128 in Trenton.



Join Crowder State Park staff at the campground amphitheater for a short guided hike as we explore the night. We will discuss the park's nocturnal animals and learn about the constellations in the night sky. Participants should bring water and wear closed-toe shoes. Meet at the campground amphitheater (GPS coordinates: 40.08971, -93.67338). Crowder State Park is located at 76 NW Highway 128 in Trenton. Saturday, July 18, at 10:30 a.m. – Something about a Snake at Thousand Hills State Park.

Something about a snake makes it super important. Join park staff at the amphitheater to learn what makes snakes so unique and significant. Meet at the amphitheater in Campground 1. (GPS coordinates: 40.19545, -92.64370). Thousand Hills State Park is located at 20431 State Highway 157 in Kirksville.

The primary source of funding for the state park system is half of the dedicated constitutional tax of one-tenth-of-one-percent Parks, Soils and Water Sales Tax. The tax provides about three-fourths of the division's budget for operation and development of state parks. All additional funding for Missouri's Division of State Parks comes from revenues generated in the state park system and some federal funds.

For detailed information on any of these activities, please visit mostateparks.com/events. For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. The Division of State Parks is part of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.