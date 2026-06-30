Lori Werner, Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz, Named One of the Top 50 Women Leaders of Michigan for 2026

Healthcare marketing leader recognized by The Women We Admire for her impact, innovation, and dedication to helping medical practices grow

To be celebrated among women who are leading with purpose, innovation, and resilience is truly humbling.” — Lori Werner, Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Marketing Whiz is proud to announce that Lori Werner , Founder and Chief Marketing Wiz, has been named one of The Top Women Leaders of Michigan for 2026 by The Women We Admire The annual recognition celebrates accomplished women across Michigan who are making a meaningful impact through leadership, innovation, entrepreneurship, and service within their industries and communities.Werner was recognized for her work as the founder of Medical Marketing Whiz, a women-led healthcare marketing agency specializing in private practice, concierge medicine, aesthetics, wellness, and medical device marketing. With more than two decades of experience in medical device sales and healthcare marketing, Werner has helped physicians and healthcare entrepreneurs strengthen their brands, attract more patients, and build more sustainable practices.“It is an incredible honor to be recognized among so many inspiring women leaders across Michigan,” said Lori Werner, Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz. “My mission has always been to help medical providers grow with confidence, connect with the patients who need them, and create lasting impact in their communities. This recognition is a reflection of that mission and the incredible team behind Medical Marketing Whiz.”Through Medical Marketing Whiz, Werner has built a full-service agency focused exclusively on helping healthcare providers navigate the evolving digital landscape. The agency provides strategic marketing support including website development, SEO, AI search optimization, reputation management, social media, paid advertising, content marketing, email campaigns, lead generation, and patient growth strategies.Werner’s leadership has positioned Medical Marketing Whiz as a trusted partner for medical, wellness, and aesthetic practices across the country. Her work is rooted in helping providers not only market their services more effectively, but also educate patients, improve access to care, and build stronger relationships within their communities.The Women We Admire’s Top Women Leaders of Michigan for 2026 list highlights women who have demonstrated exceptional professional achievement, leadership excellence, and measurable influence in their respective fields. Werner’s inclusion on the list reflects her continued commitment to advancing healthcare marketing while supporting the growth of private medical practices nationwide.“This recognition is especially meaningful because Michigan is home,” Werner added. “To be celebrated among women who are leading with purpose, innovation, and resilience is truly humbling.”About Medical Marketing WhizMedical Marketing Whiz is a full-service healthcare marketing agency dedicated to helping medical, aesthetic, wellness, and private practice providers grow their visibility, reputation, and patient base. Founded by Lori Werner, the agency specializes in strategic digital marketing solutions tailored specifically for healthcare organizations, including SEO, website design, paid advertising, content marketing, social media management, reputation management, email marketing, and practice growth consulting.About The Women We AdmireThe Women We Admire is a recognition platform that celebrates accomplished women leaders across industries and regions throughout the United States. Its annual lists highlight executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and changemakers who are making a meaningful impact in their professions and communities.

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