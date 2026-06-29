Live Whole Health #324: Focused breathing targets your stress

Your heart races, your jaw is clenched, your muscles tighten. Maybe you’re stuck in traffic, your kid just dropped a jar of spaghetti sauce on the supermarket floor or your neighbor is running the mower in the middle of your summer barbeque. Regardless of the reason, stress can cause the whole body and brain to react. These are the moments when focused breathing practices can shut down the tension and amp up the calm you need to manage the situation.

Regain control

Your breath becomes a powerful tool, a manual override for your nervous system that helps you settle. We focus on breathing because it’s unique: it happens automatically, but you can also control it. We can all learn to breathe more effectively.

In this 6-minute video, you’ll discover four practical breathing techniques—including a practice sometimes referred to as box breathing—that you can use in any tense situation. Whether you’re navigating a crowded grocery store, sitting in traffic or having a tough conversation at home, using one of these strategies—even for just 30 seconds—can help restore your sense of balance.

Changing your breathing may sound too simple to be effective, but simple doesn’t always mean easy. These techniques become more powerful with practice. You might want to try one tonight while watching TV or before you go to sleep. Over time, you’ll find these moments of mindful breathing can help you gain a sense of calmness and control.

Going deeper

Biofeedback helps you become aware of changes in your breathing and heart rate, and it teaches you how to adjust them, which can help you feel better. Biofeedback can be offered in a clinical setting in VA to help you manage certain health conditions and improve overall well-being by teaching you how to positively influence your nervous system. It may be useful for:

Tension or migraine headaches

Bladder problems after prostate surgery

High blood pressure

Stroke recovery

You can also reach out to your local Whole Health Point of Contact to see if biofeedback—and other complementary and integrative health care options—are available at a VA facility near you.