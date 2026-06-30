San Francisco Hot Dog Eating Contest Returns on July 4, 2026

Hot Dog Eating Contest San Francisco Hot Dog Eating Contest Fourth of July Pub Crawl SF

Contestants Will Compete for Prizes and the Title of San Francisco Hot Dog Eating Champion During the Fourth of July Pub Crawl

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of San Francisco’s most entertaining Fourth of July traditions returns on Saturday, July 4, 2026, when contestants face off in the San Francisco Hot Dog Eating Contest in the Marina. The competition begins at 7PM at Jaxson, located at 3231 Fillmore Street in San Francisco. Contestants will compete for prizes, bragging rights, and the official title of San Francisco Hot Dog Eating Champion for 2026.The contest is part of the annual San Francisco Fourth of July Pub Crawl , which takes place from 2PM to 10PM. Pub crawl participants, friends of the contestants, local residents & Fourth of July visitors are invited to watch the competition and cheer for their favorite eater.Before the hot dog contest begins, Jaxson will also host the San Francisco Pie Eating Contest at 6:30PM. The two back-to-back competitions will give guests a full evening of fun holiday entertainment.The Hot Dog Eating Contest has become a popular addition to San Francisco’s Fourth of July celebration. While contestants focus on eating as quickly as possible, spectators can enjoy the excitement, take photos, support friends and watch as a new city champion is crowned. The event also gives Fourth of July Pub Crawl participants a central place to meet during the afternoon and evening celebration. Guests can visit participating bars earlier in the day, head to Jaxson for the two eating contests, and then continue the pub crawl or prepare for the evening fireworks.The Marina District is a convenient location for the event because it offers a large selection of bars and restaurants and is close to several popular areas along San Francisco’s northern waterfront.This year’s celebration will lead into the special Golden Gate Bridge fireworks show planned for the evening of July 4. The pub crawl and eating contests offer visitors a way to start celebrating during the afternoon before heading toward their chosen fireworks viewing location.Spectators are encouraged to arrive early, especially if they would like to watch both competitions. The Pie Eating Contest begins at 6:30PM, followed by the Hot Dog Eating Contest at 7PM.Event DetailsEvent: San Francisco Hot Dog Eating ContestDate: Saturday, July 4, 2026Time: 7PMLocation: JaxsonAddress: 3231 Fillmore Street, San Francisco, CA 94123Pie Eating Contest: 6:30PMFourth of July Pub Crawl: 2PM to 10PMContestants will compete for prizes and the title of San Francisco Hot Dog Eating Champion for 2026. Spectators and Fourth of July Pub Crawl participants are welcome to attend and watch the competition.About the San Francisco Fourth of July Pub CrawlThe San Francisco Fourth of July Pub Crawl is an annual Independence Day celebration featuring participating bars, drink specials, entertainment and special activities in the Marina District. The event gives guests a way to celebrate throughout the afternoon and evening before San Francisco’s Fourth of July fireworks show.

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