Kinder Talu House Celebrates the Release of The Invisible Backpack

Heartfelt children's book from Stage Wives co-founders Rhyan Shirley & Rachel Smith helps children cope with a parent traveling for work in the music industry

This book gives children language for the emotions they experience when a parent is away, helping them feel seen, understood, and less alone through life's unpredictability.” — Rhyan Shirley and Rachel Smith

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kinder Talu House, an imprint of Novus Press Works, proudly announces the release of The Invisible Backpack , a heartfelt new children's book by Stage Wives co-founders Rhyan Shirley and Rachel Smith. Now available exclusively through the Stage Wives and Novus Press Works websites, the book offers children a compassionate way to navigate the emotional challenges of having a mother or father travel for work in the music industry.Recently featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Shirley and Smith are bringing national attention to the emotional experiences of children with a parent who travels for work in the music industry. The Invisible Backpack offers families a heartfelt resource for helping children understand and express the emotions that come with time apart.Written for children with one or both parents on the road, The Invisible Backpack gives young readers a gentle and reassuring way to understand feelings of absence, change, anticipation, and connection. Inspired by the realities many touring families experience behind the scenes of the music industry, where changing schedules, long stretches apart, and emotional transitions often become part of everyday life, the story uses a simple yet meaningful metaphor to remind children that love remains constant even when family routines change.Inspired by their own experiences within the touring music industry, Shirley and Smith founded Stage Wives to provide emotional support, practical resources, peer mentorship, educational tools, and community for spouses, partners, and families navigating the unique challenges of touring life. The organization also produces the Off Stage & On Duty podcast while offering support for individuals and families in every stage of the touring journey.The Invisible Backpack marks the first release in a planned children's book series from Stage Wives and represents another milestone for Kinder Talu House and Novus Press Works as they continue publishing purpose-driven books that educate, inspire, and strengthen families through meaningful storytelling.The Invisible Backpack is available exclusively through www.stagewives.com and www.novuspressworks.com About Kinder Talu HouseKinder Talu House, an imprint of Novus Press Works, publishes inspiring children's books that encourage resilience, empathy, curiosity, and meaningful family connections. Through engaging stories and timeless messages, the imprint is committed to creating books that empower young readers while supporting the adults who guide them.About Stage WivesStage Wives is a community supporting spouses and partners navigating life alongside the touring music industry. Founded in 2025 by Rachel (Raye) Smith, Rhyan (Rhy) Shirley, Rhonda Halbert and Jason Halbert, the organization provides emotional support, practical tools, and connection for families holding down home life while their partners tour. Through community spaces, education, and advocacy, Stage Wives exists to strengthen and support the families behind the music.

Stage Wives co-founders Rhyan Shirley and Rachel Smith on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.