The Fast Fire Watch Company expands rapid fire-watch coverage for California businesses as wildfire season raise risk

The Fast Fire Watch Company offers fire watch in all 50 states.

As California wildfires and PSPS power shutoffs disable building fire systems, The Fast Fire Watch Company urges firms to ready a fire-watch plan.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fast Fire Watch Company California , a firefighter-run fire watch provider serving businesses across California, today said it is adding guard capacity statewide as wildfire conditions and utility power shutoffs threaten to take commercial fire-protection systems offline. The company is expanding coverage in Southern California, the Bay Area, San Diego, Sacramento, the Central Valley, and the Inland Empire.California faces fire risk on two fronts each season. In the north, Diablo winds drive fast-moving fires across the Bay Area and the Sierra foothills. In the south, Santa Ana winds push fire through Los Angeles , Ventura, San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego counties. During red-flag conditions, California utilities run Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) that cut power to large areas to keep their lines from sparking new fires. Those shutoffs protect the grid, but they also leave commercial buildings without the power their safety systems depend on.When the power drops during a PSPS, a building's sprinkler pump or fire-alarm panel can go offline. A wildfire nearby can do the same through heat, smoke, water-main damage, or a loss of water pressure. Under NFPA 25, NFPA 72, and the California Fire Code, a property with an impaired fire-protection system has to post a fire watch until the system is back in service. A fire watch is a trained guard who walks a set route through and around the building, watches for any sign of ignition, carries communication and an extinguisher, keeps a written patrol log, and calls 911 the moment something starts."When the utility cuts the power or the sprinkler line loses pressure, the building still has to be watched, and the fire marshal still expects it," said Noah Navarro, a retired firefighter and CEO of The Fast Fire Watch Company. "Our crew has worked the fire line. We get a certified guard on site fast and keep the log CAL FIRE, the local fire marshal, and your insurer will ask for."The company places certified guards on California sites in under three hours, including nights, weekends, and holidays. Guards cover commercial buildings running on backup power or affected by a PSPS, construction and rebuild sites doing hot work, warehouses and industrial plants, hospitals and senior facilities, hotels and event venues, cannabis dispensaries and cultivation sites, and properties owners cannot staff during an evacuation order.The company recommends that California businesses set a fire-watch plan before the next wind event rather than after a shutoff begins. That plan should name who calls for a guard, identify which systems go offline when power is lost, and keep the patrol-log format the local fire marshal accepts. Owners who line up coverage in advance avoid scrambling when a PSPS hits a wide area and demand for guards climbs at once."The mistake we see is waiting until the power is already out to start calling," Navarro said. "By then every building on that circuit is looking for the same help. A plan made in advance is the difference between an open building and a closed one." [CONFIRM QUOTE WORDING]The company's guards are licensed through California's Bureau of Security and Investigative Services (BSIS), background-checked, insured, and trained for hot-work watch, construction-site watch, commercial and industrial watch, event standby, and maritime coverage. Each shift produces a time-stamped patrol log that property owners can hand to their fire marshal or insurer.California businesses that need coverage can call 1-800-899-7524 or request a guard at fastfirewatchguards.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.