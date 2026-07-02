New Book 'FIRE: Reignite the Spark Within' by Adina Butar Offers a 28-Day Journey to Personal Transformation

FIRE: Reignite the Spark Within

Adina Butar's new book FIRE: Reignite the Spark Within is a 28-day path to heal patterns and reawaken purpose. Now on Amazon.

This is more than a book you read. This is a book you enter. For 28 days, you face yourself — and if you do the work, you will be reborn.” — Adina Butar, author of FIRE

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Self-Help Book "FIRE: Reignite the Spark Within" Invites Readers on a 28-Day Journey Back to Themselves

Author Adina Butar today announced the release of FIRE: Reignite the Spark Within, a transformational self-help book now available on Amazon in both hardcover and Kindle editions. More than a book to be read, FIRE is designed as an experience - a structured 28-day journey that guides readers to break illusions, heal old patterns, and reconnect with the truth of who they are.

"This is more than a book you read. This is a book you enter," said Butar. "For 28 days, you are stripped of illusions. You face yourself - your fears, your longing, your hidden truths. If you do the work, you will be reborn."

The book is built on a simple premise: happiness is not something to be chased in the outside world, but something to be awakened within. Drawing on the principle that it takes roughly 28 days to rewire the mind and form new habits, each day offers a reflection, a lesson, and a practice — turning wisdom into lived experience.

FIRE unfolds across four themed weeks:

Week One - Awakening the Heart: Self-love, fear, vulnerability, the inner child, and the freedom of forgiveness.

Week Two - Love, Relationships & Gratitude: Control, validation, turning pain into power, and the joy of giving.

Week Three - The Journey of the Soul: Passion, alignment, healing the timeline, and breaking generational patterns.

Week Four - Courage, Desire & Embodiment: Unconditional love, boundaries, purpose, and full rebirth.

Adina Butar is a writer and guide whose work is rooted in the belief that every person carries within them an unquenchable fire - often buried beneath years of conditioning and fear. FIRE was born from her own 28-day experience of stripping back, breaking cycles, and returning to herself.

"You are not small. You are not broken. You are a creator. You are a storm-walker. You are love embodied," Butar writes.

FIRE: Reignite the Spark Within (208 pages) is available now on Amazon in hardcover and Kindle formats. To learn more about the book and the author, visit https://www.adinabutar.com.

About the Author

Adina Butar is an author and guide focused on personal transformation, healing, and spiritual awakening. Through her writing, she creates space for readers to slow down, look inward, and reconnect with their authentic selves.

Media Contact

Email: fire@adinabutar.com

Website: https://www.adinabutar.com

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