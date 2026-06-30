FDLE Relocates Orlando Toxicology Lab to UCF, Strengthening Partnerships and Research

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 29, 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is deepening its strategic public safety partnership with the University of Central Florida by embedding experts at UCF’s Academic Health Sciences Campus. Relocating FDLE’s toxicology laboratory to the UCF facility in Lake Nona better connects academic-industry research, workforce development and forensic testing in one of the nation’s fastest-growing medical and technology corridors.

Previously based in downtown Orlando, the FDLE Orlando Toxicology Lab handles approximately 10,000 cases per year. Working more closely with UCF in Lake Nona supports FDLE’s mission to deliver timely, high-quality forensic testing for law enforcement agencies across Central Florida and the state, helping investigators and prosecutors rely on sound science in pursuit of justice.

“This partnership reflects what UCF was built to do — bring talent, technology and applied research together in service to Florida,” says UCF President Alexander N. Cartwright. “By welcoming the FDLE Orlando Toxicology Lab to UCF’s Academic Health Sciences Campus, we are bringing state forensic operations closer to faculty expertise and future workforce, creating opportunities to make smarter use of public resources while strengthening the knowledge, talent and tools available to keep Floridians safe.”



FDLE leaders say the partnership reflects a broader strategy to modernize forensic services while building a strong talent pipeline.

“Through this partnership between FDLE and UCF, we are investing in the future of forensic science,” says FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass. “This partnership enhances our ability to recruit highly trained forensic scientists, develop new techniques and deliver timely, high-quality results to law enforcement agencies for investigations.”



Research Driving Real-World Impact

Now part of Lake Nona Medical City, FDLE experts will benefit from proximity to UCF researchers as they — together — aim to strengthen the region’s role as a hub for biomedical research, health innovation and forensic science. This includes work to advance drug detection methods, study emerging synthetic substances, improve toxicology workflows and develop faster analytical tools to support criminal investigations.

“The closer our researchers are to operational labs, the more responsive and impactful their work becomes,” says Jack Ballantyne, UCF chemistry professor and director of the National Center for Forensic Science. “We’re able to identify challenges in real time and immediately begin working on solutions.”

From Classroom to Crime Lab

Over the years, numerous UCF alums have built impactful careers at FDLE. Many credit their hands-on training, research opportunities and mentorship at UCF, as well as guest speakers from FDLE, for preparing them to excel in high-stakes forensic environments.

“I was lucky enough to complete my internship with FDLE Toxicology, where I was able to experience firsthand what the day-to-day workflow is like before graduating,” says Lauren McCool ’15, a UCF forensic science alum and FDLE crime laboratory analyst who remains engaged with UCF as an FDLE guest lecturer. “When I began my career with FDLE I was able to navigate the laboratory with confidence due to the real-world and hands-on experience I had at UCF.”

With FDLE’s new proximity, students will have even greater access to internships, experiential learning and professional networking — accelerating the pathway from classroom to career and helping prepare more graduates for forensic science roles that serve Florida’s communities.



Leading Forensic Science Education

UCF brings the academic depth, research capacity and student pipeline needed to support FDLE’s long-term forensic science needs. The partnership reinforces UCF’s role as Florida’s Technological University and a national leader in forensic science education and research.

UCF ranks No. 6 in the nation for Bachelor’s in Forensic Science Degree Programs, according to CriminalJusticeDegreeSchools.com. UCF’s undergraduate program was established in 1974, making it one of the oldest forensic science programs in the country. About 500 students are currently enrolled across UCF’s bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral forensic science degree offerings.



Established in 1997, the National Center for Forensic Science, based in Central Florida Research Park, is made up of UCF faculty and staff whose research touches everything from DNA analysis to chemical analysis of trace evidence. Their work often contributes to industry-wide advancements in forensic science. This includes research earlier this year on the “fantastic four” chemical standards to provide a consistent and critical reference point for forensic anthropology and toxicology work.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is Florida’s premier law enforcement agency guided by four fundamental values of Service, Integrity, Respect, and Quality. FDLE is headed by a commissioner who is appointed by the Governor, approved by the Cabinet and confirmed by the Senate. FDLE employs about 2,000 members statewide who work at the headquarters in Tallahassee or one of seven Regional Operations Centers located around the state.

The University of Central Florida is a leading public metropolitan research university that dates to build what’s next. Founded to fuel the space race, UCF is Florida’s Technological University — a place where imagination and determination turn bold ideas into real-world impact. Each year, nearly 19,000 Knights earn degrees that prepare them to lead, and 85% of UCF’s graduates launch high-impact careers in the Orlando region, strengthening Florida’s workforce and economy. Through powerful partnerships with industry and government, UCF connects talent to opportunity and expands what’s possible for Florida. Recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the nation’s most innovative universities, UCF proves that the future is not something we wait for — it is something we dare to build.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us