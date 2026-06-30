Governor Newsom announces appointments 6.29.2026

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Anna Naimark, of Sacramento, has been appointed Undersecretary at the California Environmental Protection Agency. Naimark has been Deputy Secretary and Special Counsel for Water Policy at the California Environmental Protection Agency since 2022. She was Senior Advisor for Tribal Negotiations in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom from 2019 to 2022. Naimark was a Senior Program Examiner at the White House Office of Management and Budget from 2014 to 2018. She was a Human Rights Expert and Political Officer at the United States Mission to the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2016. Naimark was a Research Fellow in the Office of Senior Advisors at the Open Society Foundations in 2014. She was an International Business and Human Rights Fellow at Human Rights First in 2013. Naimark was a Legal and Policy fellow at the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California in 2012. Naimark was a Dean’s Fellow at The War Crimes Research Office from 2010 to 2011. She is a member of the California Bar Association. Naimark earned a Juris Doctor degree from American University Washington College of Law, a Master of Arts degree in International Peace and Conflict Resolution from the American University School of International Service, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Economic Policy from the American University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $224,940. Naimark is a Democrat.

Thomas Gibson, of West Sacramento, has been appointed Director at the California Department of Water Resources. Gibson has been Chief Deputy Director at the California Department of Water Resources since 2024, where he was Chief Counsel from 2021 to 2024. He held multiple positions at the California Natural Resources Agency from 2014 to 2020, including Deputy Secretary and Special Counsel for Water, Undersecretary, and General Counsel. Gibson held multiple positions at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife from 2007 to 2014, including General Counsel and Assistant Chief Counsel. He held several roles at Best, Best, & Krieger LLP from 2002 to 2008, including Partner and Associate. Gibson was an Associate at Hyman, Phelps & McNamara PC from 1999 to 2002 and at Kronick, Moskovitz, Tiedemann & Girard PC from 1997 to 1999. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Northwestern School of Law of Lewis & Clark College and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from University of California, Davis. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $245,288. Gibson is registered without party preference.

Chris Esguerra, of Pasadena, has been appointed Deputy Director and Chief Quality and Medical Officer at the Department of Health Care Services. Esguerra was Chief Medical Officer at Health Plan of San Mateo from 2021 to 2026. He was Chief Medical Officer at Periscope from 2020 to 2022. Esguerra was Senior Medical Director at Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan from 2017 to 2019. He was Senior Medical Director at Magellan Health from 2016 to 2017. Esguerra was Deputy Chief Medical Officer at Health Plan of San Mateo from 2014 to 2016. He is a Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association. Esguerra earned a Doctor of Medicine degree and Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from University of Southern California and a Master of Business Administration degree from University of Massachusetts. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $240,000. Esguerra is a Democrat.

Beatriz Berumen, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy General Counsel, Operations in the Office of Legal Affairs at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Berumen has been Assistant Chief Counsel for the Employment Advocacy and Prosecution Team at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since 2024. She was Deputy Attorney General IV at the California Department of Justice from 2020 to 2024. Berumen held multiple positions at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhni, LLP from 2016 to 2020 including, Assistant Managing Partner and Partner. She was an Associate at Shaw Valenza from 2015 to 2016. Berumen was a Senior Associate at Palmer Kazanjian Wohl Hodson from 2013 to 2015. She was an Associate Attorney at Porter Scott from 2010 to 2013. Berumen earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $236,112. Berumen is a Democrat.

Dao Vang, of Stockton, has been appointed Warden of the California Health Care Facility at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Vang held multiple positions at the California Health Care Facility from 2014 to 2025, including Acting Warden, Acting Chief Deputy Warden, Correctional Administrator, Correctional Captain, Correction Lieutenant, and Correctional Sergeant. He was a Correctional Sergeant at the California Medical Facility from 2013 to 2014. Vang was a Correctional Officer at the Deuel Vocational Institution from 2006 to 2013. He was a Supervisor at Coco Cola from 1998 to 2006. Vang earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from California Coast University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $199,332. Vang is a Democrat.

Clifford Kusaj has been appointed to the Board of Parole Hearings. Kusaj has been Clinical and Forensic Psychologist at Private Practice since 2024. He was a Chief Psychologist at California Board of Parole Hearings from 2008 to 2023. Kusaj was a Senior Psychologist at San Quentin State Prison at California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2007 to 2008. He was a Psychologist at San Quentin State Prison at California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2006 to 2007. Kusaj was a Staff Psychologist at Napa State Hospital from 2004 to 2006. He was a Staff Psychologist at Patton State Hospital from 2003 to 2004. Kusaj earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Clinical Psychology degree from Baylor University. Kusaj earned a Doctor of Psychology in Clinical Psychology degree from Baylor University, a Master of Clinical Psychology degree from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the California University of Pennsylvania. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $210,249. Kusaj is a Democrat.

Rachel Stern has been appointed to the Board of Parole Hearings. Stern has been Deputy Commissioner and Administrative Law Judge I at the Board of Parole Hearings at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since 2021. She held multiple positions at the Board of Juvenile Hearings at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2010 to 2021 including, Executive Officer and a Youthful Offender Parole Board Representative. Stern was Staff Counsel in the Office of Legal Affairs at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2007 to 2010. She was an Associate Attorney at Williams and Associates from 2006 to 2007. Stern was a Law Clerk and Associate Attorney at LaPlante, Spinelli, & Donald from 2005 to 2006. She earned a Juris Doctor degree at University of Missouri, Columbia Law School and a Bachelor of General Studies at University of Missouri, St Louis. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $210,249. Stern is a Democrat.

Jonathan Moscone, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the 1st District Agricultural Association – Cow Palace Fair Board. Moscone has been an Artistic Director for Radium Presents since 2026, a Producer at Ideas San Francisco since 2025, and an Auctioneer for the Stella Fundraising Auctions since 2025. Moscone was Executive Director and a Council Member for the California Arts Council from 2020 to 2023. He was Chief Producer for the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts from 2015 to 2022. Moscone was Artistic Director for California Shakespeare Theatre from 2000 to 2015. He earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in Directing from Yale School of Drama and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theater from Williams College. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Moscone is a Democrat.

Regina Callan, of San Francisco, has been appointed the 1st District Agricultural Association – Cow Palace Fair Board. Callan has been the Founder and Principal of Regina Callan Design since 2006 and Senior Advisor at Workforce Technology Venture since 2026. She served as Bureau Chief and Weekend Anchor for KCPM Chico/Redding. Callan earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Southern California. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Callan is a Democrat.

Anthony Schlander, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the 1st District Agricultural Association – Cow Palace Fair Board. Schlander has been the Founder and CEO at Anthony Presents LLC since 2008. This position does not require senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Schlander is a Democrat.

Michael Moodian, of Rancho Mission Viejo, has been reappointed to the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, where he has served since 2025. Moodian has been a Lecturer at Chapman University since 2008. Moodian earned a Doctor of Education degree in Organizational Leadership from Pepperdine University and a Master of Arts degree in Communications from California State University, Fullerton. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Moodian is a Democrat.