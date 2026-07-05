Mattias Jones Marks Three Years as CEO of Igotchu Seasonings as Company Surpasses $4 Million in Sales

Under Jones's leadership since 2023, the gourmet seasoning brand has sold more than 1.1 million bottles to over 150,000 customers in 30+ countries.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mattias Jones marks three years this month as Co-Owner and CEO of Igotchu Seasonings , a milestone the company is marking alongside confirmation that the gourmet seasoning brand has surpassed $4 million in total sales since Jones took on the role.Jones joined Igotchu Seasonings in 2023 at the age of 16, taking on operational leadership of the brand's e-commerce infrastructure, Amazon marketplace strategy, digital advertising, and TikTok Shop presence, at a time when the brand had generated minimal sales. In the three years since, under his leadership, Igotchu Seasonings has grown to more than 1.1 million bottles sold, $4 million in total revenue, and a customer base exceeding 150,000 across more than 30 countries.Before founding Igotchu Seasonings, Jones had already built and operated several independent ventures, including Igotchu Store, a kitchen supply e-commerce operation; Igotchu Trades, a markets and trading education brand; and Igotchu Website Development, which provided dropshipping store setup services to clients. Jones dropped out of high school at Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Georgia, during his sophomore year to pursue these ventures full-time."Three years in, the growth speaks for itself," said Mattias Jones, Co-Owner and CEO of Igotchu Seasonings. "We took this brand from almost nothing to reaching customers in more than 30 countries, and I'm proud of the systems we've built to get here."Igotchu Seasonings currently operates across four primary sales channels — its direct website, Amazon, TikTok Shop and grocery stores— and offers a product line that includes seasoning blends, premium lemonade mixes and themed bundles.Jones continues to operate Igotchu Trades alongside his role at Igotchu Seasonings and maintains personal real estate investments. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with Jones operating remotely from Miami, Florida.ABOUT IGOTCHU SEASONINGSIgotchu Seasonings is a gourmet seasoning brand led by Owner and CEO Mattias Jones. With over 1.1 million bottles sold, $4 million in total sales, and 150,000 customers across more than 30 countries, Igotchu Seasonings is one of the fastest-growing independent seasoning brands in the United States. The brand's product line includes more than 40 handcrafted seasoning blends, premium drink mixes, and specialty food products for health-conscious home cooks. Products are available at igotchuseasonings.com, Amazon, and TikTok Shop.

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