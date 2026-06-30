More Than Half of All Fireworks Pet Emergencies Happen in July, New JustAnswer Data Shows

Analysis of 20,000+ summer pet safety questions reveals fireworks anxiety, heat concerns, toxic plants and water dangers are owners' biggest seasonal worries

Summer can be one of the most dangerous times of year for pets because multiple risks converge at once.” — JustAnswer Veterinarian Dr. Grant Little

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As millions of Americans prepare for Fourth of July celebrations amid a record-breaking summer heat wave , new data from JustAnswer reveals that fireworks don't just frighten pets - they drive one of the year's biggest spikes in veterinary concern.An analysis of veterinary questions submitted to JustAnswer between January 2024 and June 2026 found that more than half of all fireworks-related pet questions occurred during July alone, with question volume surging more than 600% compared with a typical month, making Independence Day the single biggest period for fireworks-related pet concerns.Surprisingly, the vast majority of those questions weren't about burns or physical injuries. Instead, pet owners sought urgent help for dogs and cats experiencing severe anxiety, including uncontrollable shaking, frantic pacing, hiding, refusing food, and attempts to escape their homes.At the same time, heat-related illness remained the most common seasonal concern overall. During the study period, JustAnswer veterinarians answered 20,739 questions related to heat exposure."Summer can be one of the most dangerous times of year for pets because multiple risks converge at once," said JustAnswer Veterinarian Dr. Grant Little . "Heat, fireworks, travel, unfamiliar environments, outdoor recreation, and toxic plant exposures all contribute to a seasonal increase in pet health concerns. The good news is that many of these emergencies are preventable when pet owners know what warning signs to watch for."Fireworks Trigger Fear and AnxietyNo pet safety topic exhibits a stronger seasonal pattern than fireworks. JustAnswer received 610 fireworks-related pet questions in July 2024 and July 2025 combined, more than half of all fireworks-related questions received during the study period. Most other months generated fewer than 50 questions of this type.Perhaps the most surprising finding: the overwhelming majority of fireworks-related questions were not about injuries. Instead, they focused on anxiety, fear, and stress management.Dogs accounted for nearly nine out of ten fireworks-related questions, of which the most common concerns included:• Uncontrollable shaking• Hiding during fireworks displays• Excessive panting and pacing• Refusing food• Attempts to escape the home• Anxiety that persisted for days after fireworks endedMany owners also sought advice about anti-anxiety medications, including trazodone and gabapentin, and asked questions about timing, dosing, and safety before Fourth of July celebrations.Five Ways to Protect Pets This Fourth of JulyJustAnswer veterinarians recommend:• Walk dogs before fireworks begin.• Keep pets indoors in a quiet, secure room during celebrations.• Never leave pets outside unattended during fireworks.• Watch closely for excessive panting, weakness, or lethargy during hot weather.• Speak with your veterinarian before July 4 if your pet has a history of fireworks anxiety.The Biggest Summer Pet RisksBased on more than two years of veterinary questions, JustAnswer identified the leading seasonal concerns from pet owners:1. Heat-related illnessPet owners most commonly asked about excessive panting, rapid breathing, lethargy, vomiting, weakness, and loss of appetite—often trying to determine whether symptoms reflected normal summer activity or a potentially life-threatening emergency.2. Fireworks anxietyMore than half of all fireworks-related questions were submitted during July. Nearly 91% involved dogs, with owners seeking help for panic, shaking, pacing, hiding, escape attempts, and questions about medications such as trazodone and gabapentin before holiday celebrations.3. Toxic plant exposureLilies accounted for the largest share of plant-related inquiries, reflecting the serious risk they pose to cats. Many owners sought immediate guidance after discovering a pet chewing on flowers or garden plants.4. Water safetyQuestions increased during swimming season, including pets falling into pools, swallowing excessive water, near-drowning incidents, and swimming fatigue.5. Hot pavementVeterinarians also received questions involving burned paw pads caused by asphalt, sidewalks, and hot sand during summer walks.For more specific tips from Dr. Little on preparing pets for hot weather and other common summer dangers and risks to avoid, visit https://www.justanswer.com/blog/how-prepare-your-pet-hot-weather-justanswer-veterinarians-essential-tips About JustAnswerJustAnswer is a paid online platform that connects people with verified human experts for professional help across automotive, legal, medical, veterinary, home improvement, technology, and other categories. Available 24/7, JustAnswer gives people fast access to real experts when they need answers - without appointments, long wait times, or scheduling hassles. Since 2003, millions of customers have turned to JustAnswer for trusted guidance from more than 20,000 verified and licensed professionals. Learn more at www.justanswer.com/info/how-it-works

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