FireWolf Entertainment and Renewal Revolution Announce “Future-Proof House” Documentary Series in Los Angeles

The poster of the documentary "Future-Proof House"

Award-winning filmmaker and California regenerative building pioneer join forces to explore the future of affordable, fire- and earthquake-resilient housing.

California faces overlapping challenges: housing affordability, wildfire risk, rising energy costs, and environmental concerns. We believe sustainable building methods can help address all of them.” — Amanda Martin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As California grapples with increasingly destructive wildfires, rising insurance premiums, escalating housing costs, and growing concerns over climate resilience, FireWolf Entertainment, Renewal Revolution, and 223 Productions LLC have announced the development of a new documentary series exploring a bold question: Can a beautiful, affordable, fire-resilient home be built in Los Angeles using modern sustainable building methods?

The project follows award-winning producer, writer, and actor Niki J. Borger, CEO of FireWolf Entertainment, as she embarks on a personal mission to explore whether a future-proof home can be built for approximately $300,000 while targeting net utility costs of under $100 per month.

The home is envisioned as a model for affordable, resilient living in California, combining Passive House principles with innovative building methods and established natural building materials such as hempcrete and compressed earth construction techniques to improve energy efficiency, wildfire resilience, and seismic performance.

Hempcrete, a bio-based building material made from hemp hurd and lime, offers a combination of natural fire resistance, earthquake resistance, pest resistance, mold resistance, thermal performance, and carbon sequestration. The material has been used in various forms around the world for centuries and is increasingly attracting interest as communities seek more resilient, low-carbon building solutions.

"People often assume that sustainable building means sacrificing comfort, beauty, familiarity, or affordability," said Borger. "The opposite may be true. Many of the solutions already exist. We simply haven't made them visible enough."

Borger brings a unique international perspective to the project. Raised in Germany, she grew up in a region where buildings commonly last centuries and energy-efficient construction has long been standard practice. Her own childhood home was a Passive House, and during college she lived in a building that was more than 600 years old and still in excellent condition, a contrast that reinforced her belief that homes should be designed for both efficiency and longevity.

An award-winning filmmaker and performer, Borger has written, produced, and acted in numerous stage and screen projects. Her short films Because I Could and A Portrayal of a Subtle Suicide have received international recognition. Because I Could, a film exploring environmental themes, screened on six continents, including the renowned Kuala Lumpur Eco Film Festival, where it received a nomination for Best Short Film and was honored by the Malaysian Crown Prince.

Joining the project is Amanda Martin, founder and CEO of Renewal Revolution, a California licensed general contractor, Passive House-certified designer, educator, and regenerative building advocate specializing in regenerative, resilient, high-performance housing and community development. Drawing on more than two decades of experience improving socioeconomic outcomes through healthcare, systems thinking, and community development, Martin has spent the past decade advancing regenerative construction while developing workforce initiatives and practical, replicable housing solutions. She teaches regenerative building practices and consults on projects ranging from custom luxury homes to affordable and workforce housing developments, bringing together architects, engineers, manufacturers, researchers, educators, policymakers, builders, and industry leaders to transform innovative ideas into practical, replicable housing solutions. She serves on the board of the Central Coast Green Building Council and led the construction of California's first permitted hempcrete accessory dwelling unit.

"California faces overlapping challenges: housing affordability, wildfire risk, rising energy costs, and environmental concerns," said Martin. "We believe innovative sustainable building methods can help address all of them."

Martin believes the future of housing will be built as much through collaboration as construction, bringing together the right people, technologies, and building methods to create homes that are more resilient, efficient, and attainable for generations to come.

The production team is further joined by Sarah Grace Villarreal, CEO of 223 Productions, LLC. Villarreal has worked with renowned companies including MGM and Geekdom, as well as productions such as America's Got Talent and American Idol. Passionate about reducing the environmental impact of the entertainment industry, she has been advocating for greener film sets and more sustainable production practices. Her experience in production and commitment to sustainability further reinforce the project's mission of bridging innovation, storytelling, and environmental responsibility.

The tentatively named “Future-Proof House” series will document the challenges, discoveries, setbacks, and breakthroughs involved in designing and constructing a modern California home that prioritizes long-term affordability, energy efficiency, durability, and environmental responsibility.

As California continues to confront increasingly destructive wildfire seasons and rising housing costs, the creators hope the project will spark a broader conversation about how Americans build, what homes should provide, and whether better solutions already exist. The creators intentionally chose Los Angeles as the project's testing ground because the region sits at the intersection of wildfire risk, housing affordability challenges, seismic considerations, and year-round solar potential.

"Television often teaches us to prioritize appearances over performance," Borger added. "Meanwhile, families struggle with utility bills, insurance costs, and increasingly vulnerable homes. It is entirely possible to build beautiful homes that are efficient, resilient, and affordable. People simply haven't had the opportunity to see these alternatives."

Development is currently underway, with land evaluation, design studies, and sustainable material sourcing now in progress across the greater Los Angeles area.

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