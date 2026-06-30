LaborForce Media is a labor-focused media platform covering unions, workers, employers, and communities across the country through digital media, interviews, events, and special projects. Union One is a national consulting and benefits administration firm specializing in Member Valued Programs for labor unions. Union One and LaborForce Media Announce National Partnership to Advance Member Valued Programs for Labor Unions Andy Haley, President Union One

National partnership will help unions strengthen member engagement, retention, and family support through education and awareness.

This partnership is about education, collaboration, and momentum.” — Kerri O'Brien, CEO, LaborForce Media

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Union One and LaborForce Media today announced an initial one-year strategic partnership focused on expanding awareness of Member Valued Programs among labor unions across the United States.The partnership brings together Union One's nearly two decades of experience designing and administering union-focused benefit programs with LaborForce Media's national platform, labor relationships, and communications reach.At a time when unions are working to strengthen member engagement, increase retention, support organizing, and demonstrate value beyond the bargaining table, Member Valued Programs are designed to help labor organizations provide practical support to members throughout every stage of life.For nearly 20 years, Union One has worked alongside labor unions to provide voluntary income protection programs that help members and their families navigate illness, injury, disability, and loss. Today, more than three million union households have access to Union One programs through partnerships with labor organizations representing workers across nearly every craft.As Union One expands its Member Valued Programs initiative, including Home Advantage, tuition assistance, Legacy Vault, Medicare Gap Bridge solutions, and Guaranteed Acceptance Income Protection Plans, the company sought a partner with deep roots in organized labor and the ability to help educate union leaders nationwide.LaborForce Media was a natural fit."Union One has built its entire company around supporting labor unions," said Andrew Haley, President of Union One. "Our goal is to help unions create a healthier, more productive workforce through income protection programs, while also helping members build stronger households through Member Valued Programs like Home Advantage, tuition assistance, and Legacy Vault."Haley continued, "We believe strongly in LaborForce Media because the labor movement needs more collaboration now than ever. Unions need to share what is working, not only in the fight, but in organizing, retention, recruitment, and long-term member engagement. Collectively, we all have a role to play, and we are proud to support LaborForce Media and be part of that effort."LaborForce Media has built a national presence within organized labor through digital media, events, podcasts, publications, leadership interviews, educational content, and direct engagement with union leaders. The organization has become a trusted platform for sharing ideas, highlighting labor success stories, and connecting organizations that support working families with the unions that serve them."Union One understands something very important about the labor movement," said Kerri O'Brien, CEO of LaborForce Media. "Unions are not just institutions that fight for workers at the bargaining table. They are communities built on trust, service, and shared strength. The programs Union One has developed give unions another way to deliver real value to members and families, and LaborForce Media is proud to help bring that message to labor leaders across the country."O'Brien continued, "This partnership is about education, collaboration, and momentum. When unions learn from each other and see programs that are working, the entire labor movement becomes stronger. Union One has earned credibility by serving unions for nearly two decades, and we are excited to work with them to help more labor organizations understand what is possible."The partnership will include educational content, thought leadership articles, podcast appearances, event participation, digital campaigns, labor leader outreach initiatives, and collaborative projects focused on helping unions understand how Member Valued Programs can support engagement, retention, recruitment, and long-term member loyalty.Member Valued Programs are built around a simple philosophy: the collective strength of the union can create access to benefits, services, and opportunities that individual members may have difficulty obtaining on their own.These programs are designed to help unions:-Deliver practical financial value to members and their families-Support healthier and more productive workforces-Increase member engagement and participation-Strengthen retention and recruitment-Reinforce the value of union membership-Build goodwill between unions and the members they serveWhile Union One administers and services the programs, MVP offerings are branded as the union's programs, helping ensure the value and recognition remain with the labor organizations that make them available."Labor unions have always been at their best when they solve real problems for working families," Haley added. "Wages, benefits, safety, dignity, retirement, family stability, and financial protection are all connected. Member Valued Programs are one more way unions can show members that their union is with them, not only at work, but throughout life."As the partnership begins, both organizations expressed optimism about the opportunity to help unions continue evolving to meet the needs of today's workforce while remaining true to the principles that have defined organized labor for generations.About Union OneUnion One is a national consulting and benefits administration firm specializing in Member Valued Programs for labor unions. For nearly 20 years, Union One has designed, implemented, and serviced programs that help unions provide meaningful value, financial protection, and support to their members and families. Today, more than three million union households have access to Union One programs nationwide. For more information, visit www.unionone.com About LaborForce MediaLaborForce Media is a labor-focused media and communications organization dedicated to connecting organizations with the union community through digital media, publications, events, podcasts, educational content, and leadership engagement initiatives. LaborForce Media works with organizations that support working families and share a commitment to strengthening the labor movement. For more information, visit www.laborforcemedia.com

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