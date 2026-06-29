Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in place beginning June 29, 2026

Information courtesy of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office:

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has enacted Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, effective immediately, for all unincorporated areas of the county, including the City of Castle Pines and the Town of Larkspur. The restrictions will remain in place until further notice. The Douglas County Office of Emergency Management cites high fire danger as the reason for the decision. Contributing factors include a lack of moisture, the potential for high winds, and limited state resources as firefighters continue to battle multiple wildfires across Colorado this week.

With America’s 250th birthday approaching, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office understands residents may be planning significant celebrations with family and friends. However, the safety of our community must come first during these conditions.

Prohibited Activities:

Open burning of any kind.

Use of fireworks.

Use of model rockets.

Allowable Activities:

Fires within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves, fireplaces within buildings, charcoal grill fires within developed residential or commercial areas, and fires within wood-burning stoves within buildings only.

Professional fireworks displays that are permitted according to section 12-28-103 of the C.R.S.

Fire suppression or fire department training fires.

Small recreational fires at a developed picnic or campground site contained in fixed permanent metal/steel fire pits (rock fire rings are considered temporary and not permanent) with flame lengths not in excess of four feet.

Residential use of charcoal grills, Tiki torches, fires in chimineas, or other portable fireplaces or patio fire pits, so long as said fires are supervised by a responsible person at least 18 years of age.

Violation of these fire restrictions is a Class-2 Petty Offense, punishable by up to a $1,000 fine and a $10 surcharge.

Additional information on fire restrictions stages can be located at the Douglas County Emergency Management website. If you live in an incorporated part of Douglas County, please check with your municipality regarding current restrictions.