Douglas County Commissioners petition Supreme Court for clarity regarding Colorado Open Meetings Law

Douglas County filed a petition today with the Colorado Supreme Court seeking clarity regarding Colorado’s Open Meetings Law.

Following an Appeals Court decision, Douglas County is being held to a different legal standard under the Open Meetings Law than any other local government in Colorado. But this case is not just about Douglas County — the Board of County Commissioners says the case raises important legal questions that affect how local governments across Colorado conduct business.

“We understand why residents care deeply about transparency in government — and they should,” said Commissioner George Teal, Board Chair. “Our responsibility is not only to serve the public today, but also to help ensure Colorado law is interpreted clearly and consistently for the benefit of citizens and local governments moving forward.”

The case began in 2025 when three plaintiffs filed legal action against the Board of Douglas County Commissioners, alleging Open Meetings Law violations prior to the Board asking the citizens to vote on a Home Rule Charter. A trial court found plaintiffs were unlikely to succeed in showing Open Meetings Law violations. Plaintiffs appealed, and the Appeals Court reversed the trial court’s decision under a novel interpretation of the Open Meetings Law. The Board of County Commissioners is now seeking clarity from the Colorado Supreme Court. Read Petition for Writ of Certiorari.

“This case is larger than one county or one board,” said Commissioner Kevin Van Winkle. “As a longtime lawmaker, I understand how this interpretation affects local governments. The County has no choice but to seek additional review. Local governments statewide rely on clear legal standards to conduct the public’s business responsibly, transparently and effectively.”

“We know public trust is earned,” said Commissioner Abe Laydon. “That means listening to concerns, respecting the legal process and being willing to seek clarity when the law affects how elected officials serve their communities. Our goal is to ensure residents can continue to have confidence in their local government and its processes.”

The Colorado Supreme Court will determine whether it will accept the case for review in the coming months.