Bridging the flames: How one Reserve firefighter brings civilian grit to the flightline

In the fire service, there are two distinct worlds. On the military side, the focus is heavily on prevention, ensuring that disasters on the flightline or in structural buildings never happen in the first place. On the civilian side, firefighters operate in a world of daily unpredictability and chaos.

For Master Sgt. Kora Nan, a 446th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, living in both worlds is exactly what makes him an invaluable asset.

As a civilian firefighter with the South King Fire, Nan faces constant, high-stress emergencies. As an Air Force Reserve member, he brings the hard-earned adaptability and resilience from those civilian streets straight to his military team. His breadth of experience brings a unique, operational strength that elevates the readiness of his entire flight.

Nan explained the constant exposure and chaos of civilian firefighting and emergency response builds the calm head needed to mitigate emergencies.

"It gives you a 10,000-foot view for the Air Force," Nan said.

Nan’s military journey has not been a straight line. He initially served as a reservist with the 446th Airlift Wing from 2008 to 2014, deploying to Iraq in 2009. But in 2014, he stepped away from the military to focus on his growing family and his civilian firefighting career.

He noted that the blessing of his daughter changed his perspective.

By 2021, however, the pull of service and the camaraderie of the military brought him back. He returned as a senior airman, bringing years of seasoned civilian experience but needing to climb the ranks once again. At the time, his unit had only 12 of its 32 positions filled. Nan leaned into the challenge, taking on responsibilities far above his pay grade.

His leadership quickly noticed his impact.

Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Gaines, deputy fire chief for the 446th CES, praised Nan's multi-layered leadership, noting that he expertly directs a flight operations team while managing critical squadron readiness roles. "He clearly embodies the 'Whole Airman' concept as a benchmark for noncommissioned officer excellence," Gaines said.

"We take immense pride in his stellar accomplishments, peerless stewardship, and enduring impact on unit readiness."

The benefits of Nan’s dual life flow both ways. His civilian department relies heavily on the specialized, rigorous training he receives in the Air Force Reserves.

Eric Kiphart, the community affairs officer for South King Fire, noted that Nan's military background makes the local community safer.

"As a retired Reserve member, I see how Nan's steady mindset and Air Force experience help him anchor our team on unpredictable civilian calls," Kiphart said.

"His military hazmat training and disciplined leadership are massive assets to our department when emergencies escalate.”

Kiphart also complimented Nan’s cooking expertise and how his frequently requested beef stir-fry contributes to the camaraderie at the department.

Today, as an assistant chief of operations, Nan helps manage the staff, focusing heavily on training and readiness for downrange deployments. But his true passion lies in mentoring the younger Airmen in his flight—many of whom are 18 to 24 years old and trying to find their footing.

Nan is quick to deflect praise, pointing instead to the hard work of his team.

Nan emphasized the importance of giving younger Airmen the time, space, and credit they need to grow and better themselves, noting that his team is always willing to go above and beyond.

"If it wasn’t for those guys doing their jobs and earning their moment, I wouldn't have the reputation I do," Nan said.

Balancing a demanding civilian career, military leadership, and a household with three children is no small feat. Nan credits his ability to serve entirely to his support system at home.

“My wife is my rock,” he said. “If it weren’t for her, I wouldn’t be able to do this. She holds down the house. I wouldn’t have enlisted again without her.”

As he looks toward the future, Nan encourages younger airmen to be intentional about their careers, both in and out of uniform. He urges them not to walk blindly into their futures, but to carefully draw their paths one step at a time.

For Nan, that path has led him right where he belongs—serving his community and his country, surrounded by people who share his dedication.