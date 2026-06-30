Criminal Defense Attorney Matthew Koetters Joins Bruno Law Offices in Bloomington, IL

Bruno Law Offices adds Matthew Koetters, a criminal defense attorney with more than 20 years of trial experience, to its Bloomington office.

I look forward to continuing that work at Bruno Law Offices and building on what this firm has accomplished.” — Matthew Koetters, Attorney at Bruno Law Offices

BLOOMINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bruno Law Offices has welcomed Matthew Koetters to its Bloomington, Illinois office, adding a criminal defense attorney with more than 20 years of courtroom experience in Central Illinois to its team.Koetters comes to the firm following a distinguished tenure at the McLean County Public Defender's Office, where he held the position of First Assistant Public Defender. Over the course of his career, he has handled thousands of cases spanning misdemeanor charges through the most serious felony matters, including extensive motion practice, bench trials, and jury trials. His background in a high-volume courtroom setting has equipped him to identify constitutional issues, assess evidence, and develop strategic defenses for clients facing criminal charges at every level.A lifelong Illinois resident, Koetters earned his Juris Doctor from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and his Bachelor of Arts from Eastern Illinois University. He has spent his entire legal career defending criminal cases in Central Illinois and has lived in the Bloomington-Normal area since 2006. He is a member of both the Illinois State Bar Association and the McLean County Bar Association. Beyond his practice, Koetters is active in his church, participates in community organizations, and is involved in his children's activities."I have spent my career defending people in Central Illinois courtrooms. I look forward to continuing that work at Bruno Law Offices and building on what this firm has accomplished," said Matthew Koetters, Attorney at Bruno Law Offices. Koetters will represent clients in criminal matters across Central Illinois. Bruno Law Offices handles cases ranging from DUI and drug charges to felony and federal criminal defense. His addition expands the firm's capacity to advise and represent defendants throughout the region. Clients facing criminal charges in McLean County and surrounding areas may contact the firm's legal team to schedule a free consultation.About Bruno Law OfficesBruno Law Offices is a criminal defense firm based in Urbana with an office in Bloomington, representing clients across Central Illinois in state and federal courts. Founded in 1980 and now led by Anthony and Evan Bruno, the firm has tried hundreds of jury trials, including capital prosecutions, an experience few defense practices in Illinois possess. Their case record includes not guilty verdicts in felony drug, DUI, and sexual assault trials, along with dismissals in firearm, fraud, and predatory assault cases carrying decades of potential prison time. Evan Bruno has served on the Illinois Supreme Court's Appellate Defender Commission and as President of the Champaign County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, while Anthony Bruno is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association governing Assembly and President of the Champaign Unit 4 School Board. The firm provides free consultations and focuses exclusively on criminal defense.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.