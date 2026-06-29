Seattle City (spot)Light: Karen Liu, Conservation Policy Analyst

THE BASICS

Division: Customer Energy Solutions

How long have you been at City Light? Since February 2024

Tell us about your role: I lead short- and long-term planning for demand response programs, which manage electricity consumption during peak demand times to reduce strain on the power grid. For short-term planning, I research opportunities to develop customer programs and make recommendations on what projects to pursue based on the value to our customers, the community, and the utility. For longer-term planning, I convene teams across the utility to align on what we want to achieve with demand response and provide direction on what we should be investing our time and resources in over the next 10 years.

BACKGROUND

Hometown: Diamond Bar, California

Alma Mater: University of Washington (undergraduate), Imperial College London (graduate)

Discipline/Trade of study: Environmental policy

Tell us about your family: I’m the youngest of three in a family of five. My parents are currently enjoying semi-retired life in sunny Southern California and are kept busy by their two senior dogs.

JUST FOR FUN

What would we most likely find you doing on the weekend? Going for a long walk somewhere green and/or by the water with a sweet treat in hand.

What’s your favorite family tradition or memory? Multi-day mahjong tournaments during winter break. It wasn’t over until someone lost all of their money chips.

What has helped you get to where you are and what advice do you have for others who want to set off in a similar career direction? Be open to leaving your comfort zone. Meeting new people or saying yes to opportunities can reveal unexpected paths to explore.

What has been your favorite project you’ve worked on/have been working on at City Light? Why? I’m currently wrapping up a two-year effort to develop the utility’s Demand Response Strategy. I really enjoyed this work since I got to partner with so many bright, passionate people across the utility and facilitate new connections between people who had never met.