Free Summer Meals at Seattle Parks and Community Centers 

This summer, Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is teaming up with Seattle Human Services Department (HSD) and United Way of King County to offer free summer meals at parks and community centers across Seattle. The program runs Mondays through Fridays from June 29 to August 20, rain or shine. SPR is proud to help ensure that children have access to healthy meals during the week, even when school is out, as well as to enriching activities and a safe space.

A free lunch and snack will be offered to youth ages 0–18 at the sites listed below. No fee, sign-up, or proof of identity or legal status is required to receive summer meals. Federal program rules require kids and teens to be present to receive a meal, and meals need to be eaten on-site. Parents and guardians are no longer able to pick up meals on behalf of their children.

Additional Summer Meal Sites: A full list of participating sites, including non-SPR locations, can be found here: Summer Food Service Program – Human Services | seattle.gov.

Park Locations:

In addition to free meals, free playground activities for kids and teens will also be offered at the parks listed below and may include arts and crafts, board games, organized recreational games, and, at select locations, hands-on STEM activities led by SPR Naturalists.

*Indicates sites that include hands-on STEM activities led by SPR Naturalists.

Community Center Locations: