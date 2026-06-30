James Massacci Opens Solo Exhibition During Fort Myers Art Walk and America250 Celebration at SBDAC

Press kit cover for James Massacci's solo exhibition, "The Emotions of Everyday Life," opening July 3 at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center in Fort Myers, Fla. (Image courtesy of RickRhodes of Media Alert Press LLC)

Solo exhibition by James Massacci opens July 3, at SBDAC's Capital Gallery, with a free reception during Fort Myers Art Walk and the America 250 celebration.

Art shouldn't simply decorate a wall, It should challenge assumptions, start conversations, and make people feel something they weren't expecting.” — James Massacci

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FORT MYERS, Fla.-The Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center (SBDAC) opens The Emotions of Everyday Life, a solo exhibition by mixed-media artist James Massacci , whose provocative, fearless imagery critics have compared to Banksy and Mr. Brainwash, in its Capital Gallery from July 3 through July 30, 2026. A free public opening reception runs 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2026 coinciding with the Downtown Fort Myers Art Walk and the city's America250 celebration of the nation's 250th anniversary.Massacci's exhibitions have earned national broadcast coverage on NBC, ABC and CBS, recognition that has fueled comparisons to two of contemporary art's most disruptive figures. Working in painting, collage and mixed-media assemblage, he examines identity, perception, freedom and the unspoken emotional contradictions of everyday American life."Art shouldn't simply decorate a wall," Massacci said. "It should challenge assumptions, start conversations, and make people feel something they weren't expecting."The Emotions of Everyday Life asks viewers to confront feelings they already carry but rarely say aloud, with every piece composed to invite personal interpretation and conversation. Massacci's Fort Myers exhibition blends vintage imagery with contemporary cultural commentary, work collectors across the United States, and increasingly abroad, have already staked a claim to."I take society in and then simmer it to concentrate," Massacci said. "If art imitates life, you can consider my show a mirror.Exhibition Details:- What: The Emotions of Everyday Life, a solo exhibition by James Massacci- Opening Reception: Friday, July 3, 2026, 6-10 p.m.; free and open to the public, suggested donation appreciated- Part of: Downtown Fort Myers Art Walk and the city's America250 celebration- Exhibition Dates: July 3-30, 2026- Location: Capital Gallery, Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, 2301 First St., Fort Myers, FL 33901- Gallery Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; extended to 10 p.m. on select Fridays- Phone: (239) 333-1933 | Website: sbdac.com About James MassacciJames Massacci is a mixed-media artist who builds paintings and collages out of the wreckage of American memory-old magazines, found photographs, and turns it into work people can't look away from. He's spent his career chasing the feelings people carry, but rarely say out loud. That instinct has earned him airtime on NBC, ABC and CBS, and comparisons to Banksy and Mr. Brainwash that he's quick to wave off, he's not interested in being anyone's heir, only his own. His work now hangs in private collections internationally.About the Sidney & Berne Davis Art CenterThe Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center (SBDAC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization in Fort Myers' historic River District, housed in a restored 1933 Neoclassical Revival building that originally served as the city's federal post office and courthouse. SBDAC presents world-class art and cultural programming to Southwest Florida and Lee County. Visit sbdac.com or call (239) 333-1933.Note to Editors: High-resolution images of Massacci's artwork and the artist are available on request. Massacci is available for interviews. This story may interest reporters and outlets that have previously covered Banksy or Mr. Brainwash exhibitions.Media Contact:RICKRHODESMedia Alert Press LLCrickrhodes@mediaalertpress.com(239) 722-9982

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