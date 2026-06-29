Press Release: Search Wisconsin’s Waters for Invasive Species on August 8

FOR IMMEDATE RELEASE

June 29, 2026

JEFFERSON, Wis. -- Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department invites nature lovers of all ages to Snapshot Day on Saturday, August 8 at Carlin Weld Park (N1841 County Rd. Z, Palmyra, WI 53156) from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Snapshot Day is a statewide event focused on searching for aquatic invasive species (AIS) in rivers, lakes, and wetlands. This year’s Snapshot Day will be hosted at more than 20 locations across Wisconsin.

On Snapshot Day, volunteers gather at local training sites hosted by community conservation partners. After a brief training on how to identify target AIS and follow search protocols, participants will visit designated monitoring sites to search for invasive species. Any potential findings are documented and shared with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), supporting ongoing efforts to detect, control, and manage these species. This may include the use of purple loosestrife beetle biocontrol; Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation will be conducting a countywide survey this summer to mark areas and gather data for future beetle release location efforts.

Snapshot Day offers a hands-on, community-driven approach to science, allowing volunteers to directly contribute to preserving Wisconsin’s water health. As one 2025 volunteer noted, “I really appreciated the strong sense of community and the shared passion for protecting our lakes. It was fascinating to learn not only about invasive species in our area, but also the challenges others are facing in their own lakes. It reinforced how crucial early detection is in preserving these ecosystems.”



Invasive species: Purple Loosestrife

“Snapshot Day is a great opportunity for the community to get out and work alongside one another to help monitor some local streams, wetlands, and lakes in the area,” shared Colton Hutchinson, Water Resources Management Specialist at Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department. “Last year we focused around Jefferson and Lake Mills but this year we are going to focus in the southeast corner of the county. It’s always great to share AIS knowledge with others so that we can bring more awareness to the issue and potentially spot new invasive species.”

This will be the 10th time Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department has hosted Snapshot Day, working alongside more than 20 other conservation organizations to prevent the spread of invasive species across Wisconsin.

EVENT DETAILS:

Saturday, August 8, 2026

9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Carlin Weld Park

N1841 County Rd. Z

Palmyra, WI 53156

After a short training on how to identify target aquatic invasive species and how to follow search protocols, volunteers will look for invasive species at critical monitoring sites, and potential invasive species will be verified and cataloged with the DNR to guide species control and conservation management planning. This is a free event and no experience or special equipment is required. The event is recommended for ages 8 and up; minors must be accompanied by an adult.



Invasive species: Yellow Iris

REGISTRATION:

Register and see all state-wide event details at: www.wateractionvolunteers.org/events/.

Advance registration, which is open until August 7, is requested to help site leaders build monitoring plans.



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