Goflow Launches nocnoc Listing Publisher to Help Sellers Reach the Latin American Market

New Catalog Publishing feature helps sellers turn existing Goflow catalog data into nocnoc listings, reducing manual setup for regional expansion.

Latin America is a real growth opportunity, but sellers need control to support it. nocnoc Listing Publisher turns catalog data in Goflow into a faster path to regional expansion.” — Max Hauer, Founder and CEO at Goflow

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goflow, a leading multichannel operating system (MCOS), today announced the launch of nocnoc Listing Publisher, a new Catalog Publishing feature that helps sellers create nocnoc listings from products already maintained in their Goflow catalog.Latin America is a major growth opportunity for ecommerce sellers with strong product catalogs. nocnoc gives sellers a path into the region by connecting them to leading marketplaces across Latin America. But for many sellers, the challenge is not demand. It is execution.Expanding into a new region often means adapting product data, meeting new listing requirements, cleaning catalog records, managing new workflows, and preparing SKUs before the first product can go live. For teams already managing large catalogs across multiple marketplaces, that setup work can slow expansion before sales even begin.nocnoc Listing Publisher helps reduce that friction by allowing sellers to use the catalog data they already manage in Goflow as the starting point for nocnoc listings.“Expansion should not force sellers to rebuild the same product data every time they enter a new market,” said Max Hauer, Founder and CEO at Goflow. “With nocnoc Listing Publisher, we’re helping sellers use the catalog they already maintain in Goflow as a launch point for Latin America. It is a new market, not a new workflow.”With nocnoc Listing Publisher, sellers can start from existing Goflow catalog records, complete the required nocnoc listing information, and publish through a more connected workflow. Instead of treating Latin America expansion as a separate product setup project, sellers can build on the catalog foundation that already supports their core commerce operation.The launch expands Goflow’s Catalog Publishing capabilities and supports a larger vision: helping sellers build their catalog once and use it to sell in more places. For nocnoc, that means helping sellers move from catalog readiness to regional market access with fewer disconnected steps.For sellers managing large SKU catalogs, lean teams, multiple marketplaces, and complex operations, nocnoc Listing Publisher can help reduce duplicate product entry, spreadsheet work, disconnected workflows, and repeated listing preparation. It also helps keep expansion closer to the system already controlling orders, inventory, fulfillment, shipping, and catalog operations."One of the biggest barriers to cross-border growth is not finding the demand, but navigating the operational friction, including managing multiple marketplaces, listings, international shipments, cancellations, and returns," said Diego Szilagyi, Co-Founder and Chief of Partnerships at nocnoc."Partnering with Goflow removes the friction at every critical step in that journey. Sellers who already have a strong catalog in Goflow can now activate Latin America without having to rebuild everything from scratch. That's exactly the kind of infrastructure nocnoc was built to enable."With nocnoc Listing Publisher, Goflow sellers can:󠁯•󠁏󠁏 Create nocnoc listings from products already maintained in Goflow󠁯•󠁏󠁏 Use existing catalog data as the starting point for Latin America expansion󠁯•󠁏󠁏 Reduce manual listing setup, duplicate entry, and spreadsheet work󠁯•󠁏󠁏 Complete nocnoc-required listing details inside a connected workflow󠁯•󠁏󠁏 Turn existing catalog items into new regional selling potentialnocnoc gives sellers a path into Latin America. Goflow makes that path easier to activate.The release reflects Goflow’s continued investment in helping sellers unify, automate, and control multichannel commerce operations as they expand across more channels, marketplaces, and markets. With nocnoc Listing Publisher, sellers can use the catalog foundation they already have to reach a new regional market with more control.nocnoc Listing Publisher is now available within Goflow Catalog Publishing.About nocnocnocnoc is the key cross-border store connecting global sellers to Latin America's largest marketplaces, reaching over 485 million consumers across 20+ marketplaces in seven markets.About GoflowGoflow is a leading multichannel operating system (MCOS) built for serious sellers. Goflow helps commerce teams unify, automate, and control operations across marketplaces, inventory, orders, fulfillment, shipping, and catalog workflows. By bringing critical commerce operations into one system, Goflow helps sellers streamline complexity and scale with clarity, speed, and confidence.For more information, visit goflow.com . To see Goflow in action, book a demo

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