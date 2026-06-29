June 29, 2026 - Kewaunee County Cooling Center Locations

Need a Cool Place to Escape the Heat?

Kewaunee County offices are opening Cooling Centers for residents seeking relief from the heat.

Local Libraries

Your local library is a great place to cool down while enjoying a good book. Please contact your local library for current hours of operation.

ALGOMA PUBLIC LIBRARY KEWAUNEE PUBLIC LIBRARY

Kewaunee County Fairgrounds

625 Third Street, Luxemburg

• Monday (6/29): Noon – 4:30 PM

• Tuesday (6/30) & Wednesday (7/1): 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

• Thursday (7/2): 8:00 AM – Noon

Kewaunee County Public Health and Human Services (Lower Level)

810 Lincoln Street, Kewaunee

• Monday (6/29): Noon – 4:30 PM

• Tuesday (6/30), Wednesday (7/1) & Thursday (7/2): 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Both locations offer free air-conditioned space for the public.

Heat Safety Reminders

- Drink plenty of water, even if you don't feel thirsty.

- Stay in air-conditioned buildings whenever possible.

- Limit outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

- Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle.

- Watch for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Call 911 immediately if someone shows signs of heat stroke.

- Please share this post so others in our community know where they can find relief from the heat.

Stay safe, stay cool, and look out for one another.