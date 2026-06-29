June 29, 2026 - Kewaunee County Cooling Center Locations
Need a Cool Place to Escape the Heat?
Kewaunee County offices are opening Cooling Centers for residents seeking relief from the heat.
Local Libraries
Your local library is a great place to cool down while enjoying a good book. Please contact your local library for current hours of operation.
ALGOMA PUBLIC LIBRARY KEWAUNEE PUBLIC LIBRARY
Kewaunee County Fairgrounds
625 Third Street, Luxemburg
• Monday (6/29): Noon – 4:30 PM
• Tuesday (6/30) & Wednesday (7/1): 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM
• Thursday (7/2): 8:00 AM – Noon
Kewaunee County Public Health and Human Services (Lower Level)
810 Lincoln Street, Kewaunee
• Monday (6/29): Noon – 4:30 PM
• Tuesday (6/30), Wednesday (7/1) & Thursday (7/2): 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM
Both locations offer free air-conditioned space for the public.
Heat Safety Reminders
- Drink plenty of water, even if you don't feel thirsty.
- Stay in air-conditioned buildings whenever possible.
- Limit outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.
- Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle.
- Watch for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Call 911 immediately if someone shows signs of heat stroke.
- Please share this post so others in our community know where they can find relief from the heat.
Stay safe, stay cool, and look out for one another.
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