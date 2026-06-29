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Office of the Attorney General to Hold Public Hearing on Proposed Transfer of Medical Faculty Associates, Inc.


On Monday, July 13, 2026, the Office of the Attorney General will host a public hearing on the proposed transfer of Medical Faculty Associates, Inc. (MFA) to Foggy Bottom Physician Group, Inc, a Universal Health Services, Inc entity. Public comment is encouraged.

Public Notice

PUBLIC HEARING on the George Washington University; Medical Faculty Associates, Inc.; Universal Health Services, Inc.; and Foggy Bottom Physician Group, Inc. d/b/a Capital Medical Group Proposed Healthcare Transaction

WHAT: The Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia (OAG) is reviewing the proposed closure and transfer of assets and control of Medical Faculty Associates, Inc., a District nonprofit medical provider group, to Capital Medical Group, a Universal Health Services entity, pursuant to the Healthcare Entity Conversion Act, D.C. Code § 44-601 et seq. Public comment is encouraged.

WHEN: Monday, July 13, 2026 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: West End Neighborhood Library (2301 L St NW)

HOW: Sign up to testify by July 8 at 12:00 p.m. at oag.dc.gov/MFA.

If you would like to provide a written comment, please do so at oag.mfacomments@dc.gov.

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Office of the Attorney General to Hold Public Hearing on Proposed Transfer of Medical Faculty Associates, Inc.

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