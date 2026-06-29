Cincinnati Attorney Brad Moermond Named to Top 100 Criminal Defense Trial Lawyers by The National Trial Lawyers

The National Trial Lawyers selects Cincinnati criminal defense attorney Brad Moermond for inclusion into its Top 100 Trial Lawyers in Ohio.

This selection reflects our commitment to represent individuals facing criminal charges in Ohio.” — Brad Moermond

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Trial Lawyers has selected criminal defense attorney Brandon Moermond of Moermond & Mulligan, LLC for inclusion in the Top 100 Criminal Defense Trial Lawyers recognition in Ohio based on his qualifications and performance in criminal law. This selection identifies attorneys from each state who meet objective criteria.Membership in the organization is by invitation only and is extended to civil plaintiff and criminal defense attorneys. The selection process rests on a multi-phase evaluation that includes peer nominations combined with independent third-party research. The organization limits membership to 100 attorneys per state who handle these cases, providing a resource for consumers seeking legal representation. The selection to the Top 100 list occurs annually, evaluating candidates on their leadership, reputation, and achievements. By maintaining these standards, the organization highlights defense attorneys who maintain a focus on trial advocacy.At Moermond & Mulligan, LLC, Brad Moermond and his team represent clients facing DUI/OVI, felony charges, federal offenses, and other criminal matters in Cincinnati and Dayton. The firm handles defense strategies by reviewing state evidence, interviewing witnesses, and preparing cases for trial. Moermond applies his past experience to advise clients on their legal options during all stages of criminal proceedings."This selection reflects our commitment to represent individuals facing criminal charges in Ohio," said Moermond. "Our firm focuses on defense preparation to manage these cases from initial evaluation through trial. We prepare every matter with the understanding that a clear evaluation of evidence is required to protect our clients' rights under the law."The firm continues to manage defense representation across southwest Ohio from its offices in Cincinnati and Dayton. To view the official organization listing and selection details, please access Moermond's profile on The National Trial Lawyers website About Moermond & Mulligan, LLCMoermond & Mulligan, LLC is the team you want in the fight when the weight of criminal charges bears down on you and your freedom is on the line. With offices in both Cincinnati and Dayton, this elite criminal defense law firm, born from L. Patrick Mulligan & Associates, combines Board Certified criminal trial mastery with insider prosecutorial insight to deliver surgical, high-impact defense in DUI/OVI cases, felony cases, and all life-altering charges. Founding partner L. Patrick Mulligan has tried hundreds of cases, many in front of juries when everything was at stake, while Brad Moermond brings years of prosecutorial firepower to anticipate and dismantle the State’s strategy both in and out of the courtroom. Together, they’ve protected reputations, preserved communities, and in many cases, kept clients out of prison entirely. For the accused, they are more than criminal lawyers; Moermond & Mulligan, LLC is the last line of defense when losing is not an option.

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