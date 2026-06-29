Barry Chasen and Benjamin Boscolo Named 2026 DC Magazine Power Players

ChasenBoscolo's 2026 Power Players award by DC Magazine

ChasenBoscolo Injury Lawyers announces that founder Barry M. Chasen and firm president Benjamin T. Boscolo are named 2026 Power Players by DC Magazine.

This recognition reflects the work our entire team puts in every day on behalf of the people who trust us with the hardest moments of their lives.” — Barry M. Chasen, Founder at ChasenBoscolo Injury Lawyers

GREENBELT, MD, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChasenBoscolo Injury Lawyers announces that founder Barry Chasen and firm president Benjamin Boscolo have been named 2026 Power Players by DC Magazine , as featured in the publication's June/July 2026 issue, honoring leaders across the Washington, D.C. metro area who have made a measurable mark in their respective fields.DC Magazine, part of the Modern Luxury family of regional publications, selects Power Players annually based on professional achievement and demonstrated leadership. Both attorneys were recognized for their combined record of representing injured workers and accident victims across Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. over a combined eight decades of legal practice. Barry M. Chasen founded the firm in 1986 and has more than 45 years of legal experience. A Vietnam veteran twice awarded the Bronze Star, he has tried hundreds of cases in state and federal courts and thousands before the Maryland Workers' Compensation Commission. He holds an AV Preeminentrating from Martindale-Hubbell and has been selected to Super Lawyers continuously from 2007 through 2026. Benjamin T. Boscolo , the firm's president and owner, brings more than 35 years of trial experience to clients. Best Lawyersnamed him "Lawyer of the Year" for Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants in Washington, D.C. for 2026. The Maryland Association for Justice named him Trial Lawyer of the Year in 2015. He is also nationally recognized for representing professional athletes through work with the NFLPA, MLSPA, and PHPA."This recognition reflects the work our entire team puts in every day on behalf of the people who trust us with the hardest moments of their lives," said Barry M. Chasen, Founder at ChasenBoscolo Injury Lawyers.ChasenBoscolo Injury Lawyers handles personal injury, workers' compensation, and wrongful death cases across the Washington, D.C. metro region. The firm's attorneys represent clients in state and federal courts, before workers' compensation commissions, and in arbitration proceedings, and have secured more than $1.1 billion in recoveries for clients. The firm has taken more than 1,000 jury trials to verdict over the past five years. Attorneys at the firm advise clients on matters involving workplace accidents, motor vehicle collisions, premises liability, construction injuries, and medical malpractice, and are available to consult with prospective clients 24 hours a day at no charge.About ChasenBoscolo Injury LawyersChasenBoscolo Injury Lawyers has helped the injured across the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia fight for justice since 1986. Whether an injury was caused by someone else's negligence, happened at work, or both, they can help. Their fierce, client-first approach drives attorneys who never back down—protecting people is their purpose. They have secured over $1.1 billion for clients and taken 1,000+ jury trials to verdict in just the past five years, proving their unmatched courtroom readiness. With over 90 members of staff, including 23 attorneys, they are available 24/7, providing free consultations, and are recognized by esteemed peer-rating organizations, including Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers, Martindale-Hubbell AV Peer Review, the Million- & Multi-Million-Dollar Advocates Forums, and U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For. Rooted in a mission to take care of our clients, they bring relentless, family-like advocacy to every case, whether settling or fighting for verdicts. If you or a loved one has been hurt, connect with a team that listens, fights, and delivers.

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