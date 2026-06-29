Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of June 29, 2026
Appropriations
On Tuesday, June 30, the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government will hold an oversight hearing on the Office of Management and Budget.
Education & Workforce
On Tuesday, June 30, the Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education will hold a hearing called "Field of Fees: Private Equity’s Role in the Commercialization of American Youth Sports."
On Wednesday, July 1, the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions will hold a hearing called "Direct Contracting: A Prescription for Lower Health Care Costs."
Energy & Commerce
On Tuesday, June 30, the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology will hold a hearing called "Oversight of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration."
On Tuesday, June 30, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade will hold a hearing called "American Global Competitiveness at 250: Legislative Proposals to Secure U.S. Technology Leadership."
Financial Services
On Tuesday, June 30 and Wednesday, July 1, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee markup on the following measures:
- Resolution to Reauthorize the Task Force on Monetary Policy, Treasury Market Resilience, and Economic Prosperity (Hill)
- H.R. 1483, the Protecting Investors’ Personally Identifiable Information Act (Loudermilk)
- H.R. 1640, the HEIRS Act of 2025 (Williams)
- H.R. 5402, the Credit Access and Inclusion Act of 2025 (Kim)
- H.R. 5775, the FCRA Liability Harmonization Act (Loudermilk)
- H.R. 7030, the Securing Facilities for Mental Health Services Act (Emmer)
- H.R. 7187, the Clarity for Compensation Act (Nunn)
- H.R. 8141, the Fair Credit Reporting Reseller Accuracy Act (Lawler)
- H.R. 9329, the SEC Reform and Restructuring Act (Wagner)
- H.R. 9330, the Earned Wage Access Consumer Protection Act (Steil)
- H.R. 9331, the Strengthening Transaction Oversight and Preventing (STOP) Payments Fraud Act of 2026 (Kim)
Foreign Affairs
On Tuesday, June 30, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a series of postponed votes from a full committee markup on the following measure:
- H.R. 9087, To direct the Secretary of State to take actions with respect to certain foreign affairs matters (Mast)
Homeland Security
On Tuesday, June 30, the Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement and the Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence will hold a joint hearing called "Northern Exposure: Assessing the Evolving Threat Landscape at America's Northern Border."
House Administration
On Wednesday, July 1, the Subcommittee on Modernization and Innovation will hold a hearing called “Modernizing Public Access to Legislative Data and Information.”
Judiciary
On Tuesday, June 30, the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet will hold a hearing called "A Midlife Crisis? IP and the Internet After 40."
On Tuesday, June 30, the Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement will hold a hearing called "Sanctuary Policies: Victims’ Perspectives."
Natural Resources
On Wednesday, July 1, the Subcommittee on Federal Lands will hold a legislative hearingon the following measures:
- H.R. 1693, To redesignate the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper, Wyoming, as the “Barbara L. Cubin National Historic Trails Interpretive Center" (Hageman)
- H.R. 7254, To amend the National Trails System Act to direct the Secretary of the Interior to conduct a study on the feasibility of designating the Bay Area Ridge National Scenic Trail, and for other purposes (Huffman)
- H.R. 8121, To designate the Christiansted Bandstand at the Christiansted National Historic Site, St. Croix, Virgin Islands, as the “Peter G. Thurland, Sr., Bandstand” (Plaskett)
- H.R. 8454, To provide for the transfer of administrative jurisdiction over certain Federal land in the State of California, and for other purposes (McClintock)
- H.R. 8913, the Tulare Youth Recreation and Women’s History Enhancement Act (Valadao)
- H.R. 9248, the Recreation Permitting Improvement Act (Hurd)
- H.R. 9416, the Ocmulgee Mounds National Park Redesignation Act (Scott)
Oversight and Government Reform
On Tuesday, June 30, the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets will hold a hearing called "Mind Control and Accountability: Uncovering the Truth of the CIA’s MKULTRA Project."
On Wednesday, July 1, the Task Force on Defending Constitutional Rights and Exposing Institutional Abuses will hold a hearing called "Combating DEI in American Institutions."
Rules
On Monday, June 29, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:
- H.R. 8800, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027 (Rogers)
- H.R. 8884, the Removing Barriers to Work for Disabled Americans Act (Scott)
- H. Res. 1383, Commemorating the one-year anniversary of the enactment of the Working Families Tax Cuts (Van Duyne)
Science, Space, and Technology
On Wednesday, July 1, the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology will hold a full committee hearing called "Weathering the Solar Storm: Advancing America’s Space Weather Capabilities."
Small Business
On Wednesday, July 1, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called "250 Years of American Legacy: Small Businesses and the American Dream."
Veterans' Affairs
On Tuesday, June 30, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a legislative hearing on 15 measures.
On Tuesday, June 30, the Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs will hold an oversight hearing called "Memorializing our Veterans: Outreach, Upkeep, and Community Partnerships at Veterans Cemeteries."
On Tuesday, June 30, the Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs will hold a markup on the following measures:
- H.R. 8552, the Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2026 (Luttrell)
- H.R. 9006, the Locating Our Unclaimed Veterans Act (Valadao)
- H.R. 6588, the PROVIDE Act (Panetta)
Ways and Means
On Tuesday, June 30, the Committee on Ways and Means will hold a full committee hearing called "The Growing Business of Sports: Reviewing Federal Tax Policy in the Multibillion-Dollar Industry."
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