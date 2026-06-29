DPR Initiates Reevaluation of Total Release Foggers Following Reports of Pesticide Illnesses from People Using “Bug Bombs” at Home

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) today announced the department’s decision to begin reevaluation of total release foggers , commonly called “bug bombs,” used by consumers inside structures. TRFs are pesticide products designed to release their entire contents as a continuous fine mist or fog into an enclosed area, such as homes, to kill insects such as cockroaches, ticks, or fleas. TRFs are primarily used by the general public.

The reevaluation is based on the department’s investigation of reported pesticide illnesses. From 2018 through 2024, DPR received reports of 391 pesticide injuries or illnesses from people using TRFs – an average of 56 incidents per year. The Pesticide Illness Surveillance Program (PISP) reports come from medical providers and other required reporters. DPR investigated these reports and reviewed the data produced. DPR found there is sufficient evidence to indicate that use of TRFs is likely to result in impacts to the environment or human health that require reevaluation. The department published an investigation report supporting these findings on May 28, 2026.

Initiating reevaluation of TRF products for indoor consumer use triggers a period of data gathering where DPR may require registrants of these products to develop and submit additional data in order to fully evaluate an apparent potential significant impact. Once this data is collected and evaluated, DPR must determine if mitigation measures are needed to address any significant adverse impacts found.

The reevaluation will incorporate all TRF products for indoor consumer use containing one or more of the following active ingredients: cyfluthrin, cypermethrin, esfenvalerate, etofenprox, etoxazole, n-octyl bicycloheptene dicarboximide, permethrin, piperonyl butoxide, pyrethrins, pyriproxyfen, s-methoprene, and tetramethrin. A complete list of products subject to the reevaluation can be found in the Decision To Begin Reevaluation Of Specified Total Release Fogger (TRF) Products For Indoor Consumer Use.

The reevaluation will conclude when DPR determines whether the continued use of TRFs under the current use requirements should continue, or adoption of mitigation measures to control identified risks is needed and implemented.

DPR is accepting public feedback on the decision to reevaluate TRF products electronically and by mail through July 29, 2026. Comments from registrants, public agencies and the public are encouraged, and will help DPR evaluate all evidence regarding the effects of TRFs under their current use requirements.

Comments can be submitted through DPR’s public comment portal, SmartComment. Comments submitted by U.S. mail must be postmarked no later than July 29, 2026, and mailed to:

California Department of Pesticide Regulation

Pesticide Registration Branch

1001 I Street

P.O. Box 4015

Sacramento, CA 95814-4015

More Information

Status updates for this reevaluation and other continuous evaluation actions to mitigate pesticide impacts can be found on DPR’s Continuous Evaluation and Mitigation Update webpage.