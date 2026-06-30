CIPR Communications Wins Gold at 2026 Bulldog PR Awards, Named Most AI-Ready Agency

CIPR Communications is a full-service marketing communications agency that services clients in various industries across North America.

Calgary agency recognized among industry’s top communications firms for AI integration

I’m proud of what our team has built. Being AI-ready isn’t a switch you flip. It takes constant learning, adapting, validation, and a team willing to do both.” — Christina Pilarski, Founder and CEO of CIPR Communications

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Out of a field spanning agencies, brands, and communications teams across North America, CIPR Communications came out on top at the 2026 Bulldog PR Awards, winning Gold for Most AI-Ready Agency. The win places CIPR among this year’s top honourees from agencies, brands, and communications teams across the industry. The Bulldog PR Awards is presented by Bulldog Reporter, a leading resource for PR and communications professionals. This year’s program drew entries from across North America, with winners selected by an independent panel of judges.“I’m proud of what our team has built. Being AI-ready isn’t a switch you flip. It takes constant learning, adapting, validation, and a team willing to do both. That’s what this award is really about,” said Christina Pilarski, Founder and CEO of CIPR Communications.CIPR has built AI into its day-to-day work across media strategy, content development, client reporting, and digital PR. Peter Pilarski, President of CIPR, has been an active voice on practical AI adoption in communications, most recently presenting his Two Journeys Framework at the WSI 2026 Global Convention in Cabo San Lucas. The agency is also preparing to launch the Digital Authority Platform, a proprietary tool that measures brand visibility across traditional search, AI-generated results, and editorial channels, a question more communications teams are starting to take seriously.“The agencies that thrive going forward won’t be the ones that talk about AI. They’ll be the ones that have figured out how to use it to do better work while also ensuring human oversight and the highest possible quality standards. We have transformed every workflow in our agency and we are proud of the intelligence engine we have built into our processes. The outcome is AI-enhanced, data-driven public relations that tell authentic, trustworthy human stories and brand narratives.” said Peter Pilarski, President of CIPR Communications.The 2026 Bulldog PR Awards winners were announced on June 26, 2026. Full program details and the Bulldog Reporter newsletter can be found at Bulldog Reporter.About CIPR CommunicationsCIPR Communications is a digital authority agency built exclusively for tourism and hospitality brands. We help properties, destinations, and experience operators show up where travelers are searching, earn trust before the first click, and get chosen over every competitor. We do this through a coordinated program of search optimization, editorial credibility, AI search visibility, and owned content — all built around one goal: making your brand the obvious answer when the right traveler is ready to book. We don't do general marketing. We build digital authority. Found. Trusted. Chosen. For more information visit https://ciprcommunications.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.