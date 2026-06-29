Commissioners Review Progress on Upper Cape Compost Facility, Canal Bridges, Land Transfer, Tick Prevention with Bourne Select Board

Published on: June 29, 2026

Two longtime public servants recognized for their dedication, leadership, and service to Barnstable County communities.

June 29, 2026 (BARNSTABLE, MA) — The Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners held its regular meeting in Bourne on Monday as part of its ongoing series of community meetings across Cape Cod. Commissioners addressed a broad range of issues affecting Bourne and the wider Cape Cod region, the Cape Cod Canal Bridge Replacement Project, seasonal population analysis, regional composting, tick-borne disease prevention, and House Bill 4992. The meeting also included recognition of two longtime public servants—Barry Johnson and Brian Morrison—for their lasting contributions to Barnstable County communities.

Barry Johnson Honored for Decades of Public Service

The Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners opened its regular meeting in Bourne by presenting a citation to Bourne Town Clerk and former Barnstable County Administrator Barry Johnson in recognition of more than five decades of dedicated public service to the Town of Bourne and Barnstable County.

Barnstable County Commissioners honored Bourne Town Clerk Barry Johnson during their June 29, 2026, meeting in Bourne in recognition of his decades of dedicated public service. Pictured (left to right): Barnstable County Commissioner Sheila Lyons; Barnstable County Commissioner and Chair Mark Forest; Bourne Select Board Vice Chair Anne-Marie Siroonian; Bourne Town Clerk Barry Johnson; Bourne Select Board Chair Melissa Ferretti; Barnstable County Commissioner and Vice Chair Ron Bergstrom; Bourne Select Board Clerk Mary Jane Mastrangelo; and Bourne Select Board Member Peter Meier.

Johnson was recognized for his leadership as Chairman of the Barnstable County Finance Advisory Committee and later as Barnstable County Administrator, where he helped guide Barnstable County through significant organizational and financial changes following the adoption of county home rule. He was also honored for his longtime service as Bourne Town Clerk and his continued leadership on numerous local boards, commissions, and community initiatives.

“Barry’s decades of service have had a lasting impact on both the Town of Bourne and Barnstable County,” said Board Chair Mark Forest. “His leadership, institutional knowledge, and unwavering commitment to public service have helped shape our regional government and will continue to benefit future generations.”

Transfer of Surplus County Land to Town of Bourne

Commissioners met with Bourne Town Administrator Marlene McCollem, members of the Bourne Select Board, and Emily Tompkins, District Director for the Office of State Senator Dylan A. Fernandes, to discuss House Bill 4992, legislation that would authorize Barnstable County and the Town of Bourne to convey certain parcels of land and interests in land. Tompkins reported that the bill has passed the Massachusetts House of Representatives and is currently advancing through the Senate committee process. Commissioners and Bourne officials reaffirmed their support for the legislation and discussed next steps to help advance the bill. The legislation would enable Barnstable County and the Town of Bourne to move forward with the conveyance of certain parcels of land and interests in land, pending legislative approval.

Cape Cod Canal Bridge Replacement

Officials also discussed the Federal Highway Administration’s Record of Decision approving the Cape Cod Canal Bridge Replacement Project, a significant milestone that allows the project to move into its next phase. Commissioners reaffirmed their commitment to working alongside the Town of Bourne and state partners to address local impacts while advancing this critical regional infrastructure project.

Regional Composting Initiative Advances

Commissioners received an update from Kari Parcell, Solid Waste and Recycling Coordinator with Barnstable County’s Cape Cod Cooperative Extension, on the proposed regional composting facility at Joint Base Cape Cod. Developed in partnership with the four Upper Cape towns, Joint Base Cape Cod, MassDevelopment, and other regional partners, the project would create Cape Cod’s first regional composting facility, reducing the need to transport food waste off Cape while providing a more sustainable, cost-effective solution for managing organic waste.

Parcell explained that Cape Cod is currently a “composting desert,” lacking the infrastructure needed to process commercial food waste locally. Because food waste and other organic materials make up an estimated 30 to 36 percent of the municipal waste stream, the facility would help communities meet state waste diversion requirements while converting organic materials into a valuable local resource.

Parcell also highlighted progress since the initiative began in 2020, including completion of a feasibility study and ongoing work with state and regional partners on legal agreements, permitting, site planning, and project development. Commissioners noted the facility’s potential to reduce disposal costs, protect Cape Cod’s sole-source aquifer, and strengthen regional collaboration.

County Services and Dredging

Commissioners reviewed Barnstable County’s portfolio of regional services and invited feedback from Bourne officials on ways the County can continue strengthening support for municipalities through collaboration, shared resources, and regional solutions. A significant portion of the discussion focused on the County’s dredging program and its importance to Cape Cod’s harbors, waterways, beaches, and marine economy. Commissioners discussed permitting challenges that continue to delay municipal dredging projects.

The Commissioners and Bourne officials also discussed proposals being advanced by the Cape legislative delegation to secure dedicated state funding and ways to improve the permitting process for communities across the region. Both emphasized that maintaining navigable waterways is essential to protecting the region’s economy, environment, recreational boating, commercial fishing, and public access to coastal resources.

Tick-Borne Disease Prevention Program Expands

Commissioners received an update from Escher Cattle, Barnstable County Entomologist with Cape Cod Cooperative Extension, on the County’s expanding tick-borne disease prevention program. Cattle reported that emergency department visits related to tick bites have increased by 65 percent compared to the same period last year, underscoring the importance of prevention during peak tick season. Lyme disease remains the most common tick-borne illness on Cape Cod, followed by babesiosis and anaplasmosis.

Cattle also highlighted growing awareness of alpha-gal syndrome, an emerging allergic condition associated with Lone Star tick bites that can trigger severe reactions to mammalian meat and other mammal-derived products. The condition became reportable in Massachusetts earlier this year.

The County’s program combines tick surveillance, public education, and community outreach to help residents reduce their risk of tick-borne disease. Current initiatives include expanded surveillance, educational programming, and efforts to restore subsidized tick testing for residents.

Seasonal Population Analysis Approved

Commissioners approved agreements supporting a comprehensive analysis of Cape Cod’s seasonal population following a presentation by Steven Tupper, Deputy Director of the Cape Cod Commission. The actions authorize Barnstable County, acting through the Cape Cod Commission, to enter into a contract with the University of Massachusetts Donahue Institute to conduct the analysis, as well as a cost-sharing agreement with the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority, which is contributing funding toward the project.

Tupper explained that the study will provide a more accurate understanding of how Cape Cod’s population changes throughout the year by analyzing year-round residents, seasonal homeowners, overnight visitors, and day-trippers, while also projecting population trends through 2030 and 2035. The analysis will provide critical data to support transportation, housing, wastewater, and other infrastructure planning while strengthening the region’s ability to compete for state and federal funding. Because many funding formulas are based primarily on year-round population, the study is intended to better reflect the significant seasonal demands placed on Cape Cod’s infrastructure and public services while providing more accurate data to guide future planning and regional advocacy.

Children’s Cove Services Expanded

Commissioners approved several agreements supporting Children’s Cove’s continued delivery of Child Advocacy Center services across Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties. The actions include state grant funding to support Children’s Cove’s Sexual Abuse Intervention Network (SAIN) and domestic violence services, as well as renewed intergovernmental agreements that enable Barnstable County to continue providing Child Advocacy Center services to children and families on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. Commissioners also recognized Director Stacy Gallagher and her team for expanding Children’s Cove’s regional partnerships while continuing to provide compassionate, trauma-informed care and coordinated support for children and families affected by abuse.

Community Liaison Officer Brian Morrison Recognized for Service

The Commissioners also approved a citation recognizing Community Liaison Officer Brian Morrison for his dedicated service to the Town of Barnstable and Barnstable County upon his retirement after more than 30 years with the Barnstable Police Department. Morrison has been widely recognized for his commitment to community policing, youth engagement, and civic leadership throughout Cape Cod.

Watch the Meeting Replay

Residents can watch today’s meeting on the County’s YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/@BarnstableCountyVideo