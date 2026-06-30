Serenus Outpatient Detox Now Open in Jacksonville, FL, Offering Medically Supervised Outpatient Detox

A new medically supervised outpatient detox center opens in Jacksonville, giving Northeast Florida adults a clinical path to withdrawal care that fits life.

Serenus Outpatient Detox provides safe, evidence-based outpatient detox services, letting clients receive the medical and clinical support needed while staying connected to family, work, and recovery.” — Donnie Huston, Executive Director at Serenus Outpatient Detox.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serenus Outpatient Detox is now open in Jacksonville, Florida, bringing a new standard of medically supervised outpatient detox to Northeast Florida. Located at 11555 Central Pkwy, Suite 202, Jacksonville, FL 32224, the program provides structured, physician-overseen withdrawal care for adults seeking recovery from alcohol, opioids, benzodiazepines, stimulants, and other substances, without requiring an inpatient admission or residential stay.The program is open Monday through Friday, 7 AM to 7 PM; Saturday and Sunday, 8 AM to 2 PM, and is now accepting patients.Filling a Critical Gap in Jacksonville Drug & Alcohol DetoxSerenus Outpatient Detox was founded by clinicians, counselors, and recovery advocates who identified a persistent gap in Northeast Florida's behavioral health landscape: people who needed safe, effective, medically supervised withdrawal care, but had work obligations, family responsibilities, or other circumstances that made inpatient detox impractical or simply not the right fit.Unlike residential treatment programs, Serenus provides medical detox in Jacksonville in an outpatient setting for individuals who need safe, evidence-based withdrawal care with daily medical monitoring, while continuing to live at home, work, and remain connected to their families, support systems, and everyday responsibilities.Clients visit the center daily for approximately two hours per visit. During each visit, nursing staff monitor vitals and manage withdrawal symptoms using FDA-approved medications tailored to each individual's history and medical needs. Clients also meet with a peer support specialist every day, receive weekly one-on-one sessions with a licensed substance use counselor, and participate in group programming centered on recovery, not just symptom management.Every detox protocol at Serenus is fully individualized. The clinical team builds each client's plan around their specific substance history, medical background, and recovery goals.A Full Range of Outpatient Detox ServicesThe Jacksonville drug and alcohol detox program at Serenus treats withdrawal from a wide range of substances, including:- Alcohol, one of the most medically complex withdrawals and one the Serenus team is specifically equipped to manage safely- Opioids, including heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, and hydrocodone- Benzodiazepines, including Xanax, Valium, Klonopin, and Ativan- Stimulants, including cocaine and methamphetamine- Prescription medications and other dependency-forming drugsMedication-assisted treatment options, including Vivitrol, are available on-site. The program also accommodates clients who are managing existing medication prescriptions from outside providers.From the first day of treatment, the Serenus team works alongside each client to develop a concrete aftercare plan, ensuring the right next step is identified and in place before the client completes the program.Serving Jacksonville & Northeast FloridaLocated in the Southside area of Jacksonville near Central Parkway, Serenus Outpatient Detox Jacksonville FL is accessible to individuals throughout Duval County and the broader Northeast Florida region, including Jacksonville Beach, Orange Park, Ponte Vedra, and surrounding communities. The program accepts most major insurance plans, and private-pay options are available.Serenus works closely with hospitals, primary care providers, therapists, non-profits, community partners, and behavioral health organizations throughout Northeast Florida. Providers and organizations interested in establishing a referral relationship are encouraged to reach out directly at 904-890-1442 or serenusdetox.com.For those seeking medical detox Jacksonville residents can rely on, Serenus offers a clinically rigorous, community-connected alternative to inpatient care.Grand Opening Open House: August 12The Open House on August 12 will provide healthcare professionals, community partners, and members of the public an opportunity to tour the facility, meet the clinical team, and learn more about the medically supervised outpatient detox program at Serenus. Food and refreshments will also be provided.To RSVP for the August 12 open house, visit serenusdetox.com/open-house-rsvp.To learn more about outpatient detox Jacksonville FL services at Serenus, visit serenusdetox.com or call 904-890-1442.AboutSerenus Outpatient Detox is a medically supervised outpatient detox center located in Jacksonville, Florida. The program provides individualized, clinically comprehensive withdrawal care for adults seeking recovery from alcohol, opioids, benzodiazepines, stimulants, and other substances, without the need for inpatient admission. Serenus is built on the belief that safe detox and real recovery should fit inside your life.

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