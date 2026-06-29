Wisconsinites Invited To Participate In Wisconsin Conservation Congress Resolution Process

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Conservation Congress (WCC) invites Wisconsinites to submit proposed resolutions for the 2027 Spring Hearings.

The WCC is an independent organization of residents that advises the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on how to responsibly manage Wisconsin’s natural resources.

Each year, Wisconsin residents have an opportunity to submit ideas as resolutions to the WCC.

Wisconsinites can submit proposed resolutions via the online process starting on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. Resolutions must meet the following criteria:

The concern must be of statewide impact. The concern must be practical, achievable and reasonable. The concern must be within the mission and vision of the WCC.

An individual resident may submit no more than two resolutions per year. Those interested in submitting a resolution are encouraged to reach out to the resolution review committee or their WCC County Chair for guidance in drafting a resolution.

The review committee contact information and additional tips on preparing a resolution are available on the WCC and DNR’s Spring Hearings webpage.

Resolutions will be accepted until Monday, Feb. 8, 2027 at midnight. Once the submission period closes, the resolutions will be reviewed by a committee of WCC delegates to ensure they meet the criteria for inclusion and prepared for online input, which starts at 6 p.m. Monday, April 12 and will close at midnight on Wednesday, April 14.

For further information or questions, contact Paul Reith, Chair of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress, at 608-616-0808.