Louisiana Spring Inshore Shrimp Season to Close July 6 in State Inside Waters

Baton Rouge, Jun 29, 2026 - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced the 2026 spring inshore shrimp season will close at official sunset on Monday (July 6, 2026), in all Louisiana waters from the Mississippi/Louisiana state line westward to the Louisiana/Texas state line, except for the following areas:

The open waters of Breton and Chandeleur sounds as bounded by the double-rig line described in R.S. 56:495.1(A)2, and all state outside waters seaward of the Inside/Outside Shrimp Line as described in LAC 76:VII.370.

Data collected in recent weeks by LDWF biologists indicate an increased quantity of small, juvenile white shrimp within these waters. The decision to close inside waters was made to protect these developing shrimp and provide an opportunity for growth to larger and more marketable sizes. The areas that remain open will be monitored and closed if biologically appropriate.

LDWF reminds shrimpers there is a size restriction on saltwater white shrimp taken in the inside and outside (offshore) waters of Louisiana. Saltwater white shrimp must be 100 count (whole shrimp per pound) or larger. This size restriction applies to the taking or possession of such shrimp aboard a vessel, EXCEPT from Oct. 15 through the third Monday in December, when there is no possession count on saltwater white shrimp, taken or possessed. When more than 50 percent by weight of the saltwater shrimp taken or possessed is seabobs or brown shrimp, then the maximum allowable amount of undersized white shrimp taken or possessed should not exceed 10 percent by weight of the total saltwater shrimp taken or possessed. If compliance issues develop, remaining open areas will be closed.

See the map above detailing this closure, or click to view the LDWF shrimp season webpage for current shrimp season information.

For more information, contact Konner Lockfield at (504) 286-4184 or klockfield@wlf.la.gov.