Entertainment Legend Arny Granat Signs Rising Blues-Rock Star Meaza Joy To Grand Slam Productions

Arny Granat & Meaza Joy Meaza Joy Performing Meaza Joy in Concert

Tony Award–winning producer and Jam Productions co-founder will guide the 17-year-old singer-songwriter’s career worldwide.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed producer, promoter, and entrepreneur Arny Granat — a Tony Award–winning impresario and co-founder of Jam Productions — has signed rising blues-rock and soul artist Meaza Joy for management through his company, Grand Slam Productions. Granat will represent the 17-year-old singer-songwriter in pursuing domestic and international opportunities across music, live performance, media, and entertainment.

A powerful new voice in contemporary blues, rock, and soul, Meaza Joy has quickly built a loyal following through dynamic live performances, commanding stage presence, and authentic songwriting. Her debut album, Free To Be Me — produced by Blues Music Award–winning vocalist Annika Chambers and acclaimed guitarist Paul Deslauriers — is available now on all major streaming platforms and through her official website.

Granat brings more than five decades of entertainment experience to the partnership. As co-founder of Jam Productions, he helped build one of North America’s largest independent concert-promotion companies, presenting more than 100,000 live events featuring legendary artists including The Rolling Stones, Madonna, Frank Sinatra, Whitney Houston, Sting, and Diana Ross.

His reach extends well beyond the concert stage. Granat has produced and developed major touring attractions and cultural events, including the inaugural Farm Aid concert in Champaign, Illinois; the grand opening of Chicago’s Millennium Park; the nationally touring BODIES: The Exhibition; and a touring exhibition presented in partnership with the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Through his theatrical division, Jam Theatricals, productions under his co-direction have earned ten Tony Awards, cementing his reputation as one of the industry’s most respected visionaries. In 2012 he launched Grand Slam Productions, followed in 2021 by MPAG, expanding his work into large-scale live experiences and international productions.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with some of the biggest names in entertainment over the last five decades, and I don’t make comparisons lightly,” said Granat. “What makes Meaza special isn’t just her voice—it’s her authenticity, her musicianship, and her ability to connect with audiences across generations. The future of blues and soul music depends on artists who can honor the roots of the genre while bringing something fresh and relevant to today’s listeners. Meaza has that rare combination. She has the talent, the work ethic, and the artistic vision to introduce this music to an entirely new audience, and I’m excited to be part of her journey.”

Meaza Joy is a singer, songwriter, model, and actress from the St. Louis area who began performing and recording at an early age. She has appeared at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, the National Women in Blues Showcase, and the renowned Chicago Blues Festival, and is a proud member of the Pinetop Perkins Foundation, which supports the preservation and advancement of blues music for future generations.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Arny Granat,” said Meaza Joy. “His experience, accomplishments, and passion for live music are truly inspiring. I’m grateful for the opportunity to learn from someone who has helped shape the entertainment industry while bringing my music to new audiences around the world.”

Granat’s management of Meaza Joy marks another chapter in his long history of identifying, developing, and championing exceptional talent across music, theater, and live entertainment.

About Arny Granat

Arny Granat is a legendary entertainment executive with more than fifty years of experience in live events, concert promotion, theatrical production, and artist development. He co-founded Jam Productions in 1971 and Jam Theatricals in 1995, launched Grand Slam Productions in 2012, and formed MPAG in 2021. A Tony Award–winning producer whose theatrical division has earned nine Tony Awards, Granat has presented more than 100,000 events worldwide and has been nominated nine times for Pollstar’s Bill Graham Promoter of the Year Award. He has been named Pollstar’s Independent Promoter of the Year four times and honored as Talent Buyer of the Year. In 2009, he delivered the opening keynote address at the Concert Industry Consortium.

About Grand Slam Productions

Grand Slam Productions develops, produces, and manages innovative live entertainment experiences, events, tours, and artist ventures worldwide.

About Meaza Joy

Meaza Joy is a 17-year-old blues-rock and soul singer-songwriter whose powerful vocals, captivating stage presence, and original music are drawing attention from audiences and industry leaders alike. Her debut album, Free To Be Me, is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Media Inquiries and Interview Requests

Arny Granat | Grand Slam Productions

ArnyG@grandslamprod.com | 312-315-9500

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