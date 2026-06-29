Arizona Senate Republicans Mourn Loss of Arizona Firefighter Killed Battling Colorado Wildfire

ARIZONA, June 29 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, June 29, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Senate Republicans are mourning the loss of firefighter Nick Hutcherson of Glendale, Arizona, who was killed battling a wildfire in Colorado while working for the U.S. Forest Service. They extend their heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, fellow firefighters, and the families of the two other firefighters who also lost their lives in the line of duty.

As wildfire activity intensifies across the West and Arizona approaches the anniversary of the Yarnell Hill Fire, this tragedy serves as a solemn reminder of the extraordinary risks firefighters face every time they respond to an emergency. Firefighters willingly put themselves in harm's way to protect lives, homes, and communities, often in the most dangerous and unpredictable conditions. Their courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to serving others embody the very best of Arizona and our nation. Today, Arizona joins countless others in honoring the lives of those who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting complete strangers.

"There are few acts more selfless than running toward danger when everyone else is running away," said Senator Kevin Payne, Chairman of the Senate Public Safety Committee. "That's exactly what Nick Hutcherson and his fellow firefighters did. They answered the call knowing the risks, driven by a commitment to protect others, no matter the cost. Their sacrifice is a powerful reminder that the safety we so often take for granted is made possible by brave men and women willing to risk everything in service to their communities. Arizona grieves alongside every family affected by this tragedy, and we will forever honor the courage, sacrifice, and legacy of these heroes."

"Arizona is mourning alongside the family, loved ones, and fellow firefighters of Glendale firefighter Nick Hutcherson," said Senate President Warren Petersen. "Our hearts are also with the families of the two other firefighters who gave their lives battling this wildfire in Colorado. As we approach the anniversary of the Yarnell Hill Fire, we're reminded that every alarm firefighters answer carries unimaginable risk. Their courage and selfless service represent the very best of our nation. May God bring peace and comfort to every family mourning today, and may He watch over every firefighter serving on the front lines."

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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