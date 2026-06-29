Florida Democratic Party Responds to SCOTUS Ruling in Watson v. RNC

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Today, in a 5-4 ruling, in Watson v. Republican National Committee, the Supreme Court found that mail in ballots postmarked by Election Day must be counted, even if they are received after polls close on Election Day, dealing a decisive blow to the Republican Party’s effort to silence the will of the people.

In response to this news, Nikki Fried, Chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party, issued the following statement:

“The RNC and Donald Trump marched into the Supreme Court demanding the power to throw out ballots that Americans cast on time, and lost. This is a huge win for the freedom to vote and to have your vote counted,” said Florida Democratic Party Chair, Nikki Fried.

“Instead of winning on ideas, the Republican Party’s entire playbook is to win by silencing voters. Republicans are so terrified of the power of a true, representative democracy that their strategy is dreaming up new ways to keep the voters from being heard–including making it harder for seniors, service members, and those with disabilities to cast their ballots by mail. The right to vote by mail, an especially popular choice here in Florida, remains accessible to all voters.”

###