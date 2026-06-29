Mayor Scott Calls on Community Groups to Register National Night Out Events

on June 29, 2026

BALTIMORE, MD (Monday, June 29, 2026) - Mayor Brandon M. Scott is encouraging community groups across Baltimore to register their events for the City's annual National Night Out (NNO) celebrations.

National Night Out, first started in 1984, is an annual nationwide community-building campaign that connects residents and the law enforcement personnel who serve their communities. Historically, local community associations host dozens of National Night Out events every year across the city to foster public safety by encouraging more positive relationships between residents and the police.

National Night Out is traditionally held the first Tuesday of August. This year, it falls on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. Last year, neighborhoods across Baltimore held more than 60 events during National Night Out.

"I am excited for yet another successful National Night Out here in Baltimore," said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "Real public safety is built when we come together as a community to strengthen the partnerships between residents, government, and law enforcement that have helped us bring violent crime to historic lows across our city."

"National Night Out is an opportunity for communities in Baltimore and across the country to come together with law enforcement and government to build relationships that help make our city safer," said Baltimore Police Department (BPD) Commissioner Richard Worley. "The BPD is honored to participate in this annual celebration and connect with residents across the city. We look forward to strengthening our relationships with the communities we serve on National Night Out and every other day of the year."

Neighborhood associations are encouraged to fill out this form and register their National Night Out community events online by 11:59 pm on Wednesday, July 15, 2025. For more information on NNO, visit https://natw.org/.

Once submissions are completed and verified, a list of public National Night Out events will be posted on the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safe and Engagement's website. Event organizers should still visit the Department of Transportation's Special Events website for events on public property or the Department of Housing and Community Development's E-Permits portal for events on private property to complete the required permits. Permit application fees will not be charged for all National Night Out events. Limited City equipment (tents, tables, chairs, etc.) is available on a first come, first served basis at free or reduced cost.

For questions, please email moca@baltimorecity.gov.