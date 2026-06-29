Fraser Health has performed its first robotic-assisted surgery at Surrey Memorial Hospital

The da Vinci Xi Surgical System sits in the newly renovated operating room at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Da Vinci Robot Strengthens Regional Thoracic and ENT Surgical Programs at Surrey Memorial Hospital

SURREY, CANADA, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surrey Memorial Hospital has launched the 1st robotic surgery program in Fraser Health that will strengthen Fraser Health's regional thoracic (chest) and ear, nose and throat (ENT) care, marking an important step forward in specialized surgical care for patients across Fraser Health and the province.The milestone was marked by Fraser Health's first robotic-assisted surgery performed using the da Vinci Xi Surgical System funded by Surrey Hospitals Foundation donors. The Da Vinci XI is one of the world's most advanced technologies for minimally invasive surgery. Based at Surrey Memorial Hospital, Fraser Health's regional centre for thoracic and ENT care, the program expands access to complex procedures, enhancing care and reducing wait times for patients across the region.As British Columbia's largest health authority and the second largest in Canada, Fraser Health serves more than 1.9 million people – more than one-third of the province's population. Yet access to robotic-assisted surgery remains limited in B.C. Surrey Memorial Hospital's robot is the sixth active da Vinci surgical robot in the province. By comparison, Ontario had more than 17 da Vinci surgical robots in operation as of last year, underscoring both the significance of this milestone and the importance to further expand access to this level of care in British Columbia.Made possible through a partnership between Surrey Hospitals Foundation donors and Fraser Health, the launch combines philanthropic investment with public health care infrastructure embedding innovation in care. Donor support funded the da Vinci Xi Surgical System, while Fraser Health completed the operating room upgrades, clinical implementation, recruitment, and specialized training required to bring the program into service."From the beginning, our clinicians envisioned more than bringing a robot to Surrey - they envisioned building a centre of excellence that would advance patient care, attract world-class talent, and create new opportunities for research and innovation across British Columbia," said Nicole Robson, President & CEO of Surrey Hospitals Foundation. "We are proud to support that ambition. Philanthropy played a critical role in helping bring this technology to Fraser Health, and it will continue to help drive the next generation of surgical innovation for patients throughout the region."Initially focused on thoracic procedures, the robotic surgery program will soon expand to include ENT patients, with the first ENT case expected in the coming weeks. The technology will support patients undergoing complex procedures involving the lungs, chest, throat, and head and neck, giving surgeons enhanced visualization, precision, and dexterity while helping eligible patients benefit from less invasive procedures, reduced pain, shorter hospital stays, and faster recoveries."Robotic-assisted surgery expands what is possible for patients requiring complex thoracic procedures," said Dr. Ashrafi, Regional Division Head and Chief of Thoracic Surgery. "It gives us enhanced precision, visualization and control, which can support a less invasive approach to surgery and help improve recovery for patients. This is an important step forward in building a leading thoracic and ENT program at Surrey Memorial Hospital.""As we begin to introduce robotic-assisted surgery into ENT care, this technology creates new opportunities not only for patient care, but also for innovation in how we approach complex procedures," said Dr. Anderson, Regional Head of Head, Neck, and Microvascular Surgery for Fraser Health "It helps position Surrey Memorial Hospital to contribute to the next generation of surgical excellence through clinical learning, talent attraction, and future research."The launch is also helping strengthen Surrey Memorial Hospital's ability to attract highly specialized clinicians, including talent from leading institutions across North America. Among them is Dr. Brent Chang, who joins Surrey Memorial Hospital from Mayo Clinic to support the continued growth of the hospital's ENT program.As Fraser Health continues to respond to rapid population growth and rising demand for specialized care, the launch at Surrey Memorial Hospital represents the first phase of Fraser Health's broader robotic surgery strategy, with a second robotic surgery program expected to become operational at Royal Columbian Hospital. At a time when health-care systems are under growing pressure and the cost of advancing care continues to rise, philanthropy is more important than ever in helping bring leading technology, expertise, and innovation to this region - ensuring people across Fraser Health have greater access to the best possible care.

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