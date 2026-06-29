The Stanley Law Group Lawyers Mark B. Stanley and Breon Walker Offord Earn 2026 South Carolina Super Lawyers Recognition

The Stanley Law Group Super Lawyers 2026

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Stanley Law Group is proud to announce that attorneys Mark B. Stanley and Breon Walker Offord have been selected to the 2026 South Carolina Super Lawyers list, a recognition reserved for a small percentage of attorneys in the state who demonstrate excellence in their practice.

Super Lawyers is a respected rating service that identifies outstanding attorneys through a rigorous, multiphase selection process involving peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluation. No more than five percent of the lawyers in each state are named to the Super Lawyers list each year, making selection a meaningful mark of professional distinction.

A Columbia native, Mark B. Stanley earned his B.S. in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina, where he served as captain of a baseball team that reached three consecutive College World Series. He went on to earn dual Master's degrees in Business Administration and Information Science from North Carolina Central University before receiving his Juris Doctorate from Florida A&M University College of Law in Orlando. Mr. Stanley tried numerous personal injury cases to verdict early in his career and has since earned a series of honors, including recognition as a Top 10 Under 40 Personal Injury Lawyer by the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys, a Legal Elite designation from Columbia Business Monthly, and a Super Lawyers Rising Star selection. He is licensed to practice in both South Carolina and Florida.

Breon Walker Offord brings 15 years of trial experience to the firm. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina Honors College and her Juris Doctor from Emory University School of Law, where she received the Custer Tuggle Award for Excellence in Family Law. After clerking for Circuit Court Judge Reginald I. Lloyd, she practiced in the civil and criminal divisions of the South Carolina Office of the Attorney General before joining The Stanley Law Group. A Super Lawyers honoree since 2020 and a Rising Star from 2012 through 2019, Ms. Offord has also been named one of the National Bar Association's 40 Lawyers Under 40 and an Honoree of the South Carolina Leadership in Law Award. She concentrates her practice on wrongful death, car wrecks and truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, premises liability, and products liability claims, and currently serves as President of the South Carolina Black Lawyers' Association.

The Stanley Law Group is honored to have two attorneys recognized among the very best in the state. This selection reflects the dedication Mark and Breon bring to every client they serve.

To learn more about The Stanley Law Group, visit the firm's website or contact the Columbia office directly at 803-799-4700.

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