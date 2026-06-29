Room to Grow: Family of Seven Finds a Home

After six years of saving money and building credit, things finally clicked for Logan and Courtney Scott when they were introduced to the First Time Homebuyer (FTHB) Participating lender Michelle Post helped the family qualify for homeownership assistance, which provides federal HOME-funded down payment and closing cost assistance for income-eligible families.

The Scotts were credit-ready and in the process of saving for a down payment on a home, so they got pre-approved and began looking for houses within the program’s purchase price limits. They found three eligible options within Arkansas City, and one happened to be the perfect home for this family of seven: a two-story, 5-bedroom, 2-bathroom house with a fenced-in backyard. After viewing the property, the family made an offer and moved in just 45 days later. The homebuyer assistance allowed them to make the move four months earlier than anticipated because they had sufficient funding for a down payment.

Improving Family Life

Courtney and Logan are parents of five children, ages 13, 11, seven, and one-year-old twins. Before, the family lived in a local 3-bedroom rental house.

“We were so crowded in our last place. Here we have our space,” Courtney said. In their rental, the twin babies slept in Courtney’s room, frequently waking her up. Meanwhile, her two daughters had to share a room. “Being in the same room caused them to fight a lot,” Courtney explained. “In the new home, the fighting has gone down. We are finally getting some sleep around here.” The children are in charge of cleaning their rooms and regularly compete to win the title of cleanest room.

The new home features a full-sized kitchen with a custom island and a dedicated dining room. “We eat dinner at the table every night as a family because we have the space for a dinner table that seats seven,” said Courtney.

The backyard has been equally pivotal. “It’s improved our family life. We are outside a lot because the entire yard is fenced in. The kids can run and play without us having to worry.” This summer, the kids are looking forward to setting up an inflatable pool.

Moving Forward

Logan has transformed the family’s spacious backyard shed into a weightlifting space to keep up a healthy lifestyle. They look forward to adding air conditioning to keep it cool during the summer months.

The new home has also provided Courtney a launchpad for her education. She recently graduated with her associate degree and is enrolled at Fort Hays State University to complete her bachelor’s degree in elementary education in August 2026.

In their previous rental home, Courtney used to hide in her daughters’ bedroom just to find a quiet place to study. In the new home, she has a dedicated study space to escape the busy mom life. “I feel like I can breathe and actually retain the information,” she said. When she graduates, Courtney wants to teach 2nd or 3rd grade.

Wise Words for Future Buyers

To qualify for the grant, Courtney and Logan took mandatory HUD Prepurchase Counseling and Homebuyer Education classes. Logan recalls how the classes prepared him to save money and manage his credit.

Because the FTHB program is designed for credit-ready, income-eligible buyers purchasing a principal residence outside major metro areas (Wichita, Kansas City, Lawrence, or Topeka), clear communication with a lender is key.

Courtney urged other Kansans looking to buy homes to “Ask questions and find resources”. We would have never known about the grant if we hadn’t put it all on the table with Michelle: goals, struggles, and needs. Communication with your mortgage company goes a long way.”

Learn More: First Time Homebuyer Fact Sheet

Ready to take the first step?

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Administered by Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC), the state’s First Time Homebuyer program helps income-eligible households with a down payment on a home purchase. To be eligible, applicants must be first time homebuyers or not have owned a home for three years and have a median income at or below 80% of their area. Each homebuyer must make an investment of 1% but no more than 10% of the sale price from their own funds. The program allows homebuyers to apply for a 0% interest loan in the amount of 15% or 20% of the purchase price of the home. The loan is forgiven if the buyer remains in the home for 10 years!

KHRC’s Home Loan Guarantee for Rural Kansas program helps rural homebuyers secure the gap between the cost of constructing or rehabilitating a home and its appraised value.

Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC) is a self-supporting, nonprofit, public corporation committed to helping Kansans access the safe, affordable housing they need and the dignity they deserve. KHRC serves as the state’s housing finance agency, administering essential housing and community programs to serve Kansans.