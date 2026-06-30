Accelecom Selected as Middle Mile Network Partner for Major FTTH Operator in Georgia and Kentucky

We are proud to be the network backbone powering this expansion, and proud of what this partnership means for the families and businesses in Georgia and Kentucky...” — Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom

SANDY SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelecom , Georgia's and Kentucky’s largest middle mile network operator, today announced it has been selected by one of the Southeast and Midwest's premier Fiber to the Home (FTTH) operators as its network infrastructure partner for a major multi-state fiber expansion across Georgia and Kentucky. Markets in both states are already being activated, with additional locations set to be announced in the coming months.Under the agreement, the FTTH operator will leverage Accelecom's next-generation fiber network to rapidly extend its reach into new communities and deliver a best-in-class broadband experience to residents and businesses that have historically lacked access to reliable, high-performance internet service. The partnership is structured for speed — combining the FTTH operator's deployment expertise with Accelecom's established regional infrastructure to compress timelines without compromising quality.- 2 States (Georgia & Kentucky)- 120 & 54 Accelecom’s network reach (Counties in Georgia & Kentucky)- $42B+ Federal BEAD funding driving broadband buildout nationallyThe agreement arrives at a moment of unprecedented momentum in fiber infrastructure investment across the Southeast and Midwest. Both Georgia and Kentucky are aggressively deploying BEAD funding and state broadband grants to close the digital divide — creating a race to deploy that rewards providers capable of moving quickly and scaling efficiently. Accelecom's established network backbone, deep regional expertise, and proven track record of serving Tier 1, 2, and 3 markets made it the clear choice for an operator looking to expand rapidly and responsibly.Closing the digital divide requires more than ambition — it requires the right infrastructure partner. We are proud to be the network backbone powering this expansion, and proud of what this partnership means for the families and businesses in Georgia and Kentucky who will gain access to world-class fiber internet for the first time. This is exactly the kind of work Accelecom was built to do," Said Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom.The partnership reflects Accelecom's role as a strategic enabler for FTTH operators, ISPs, and carriers looking to expand their footprint without building redundant infrastructure from the ground up. By providing a carrier-grade middle mile foundation — with the capacity, reliability, and geographic reach that last-mile providers require — Accelecom accelerates time-to-market and lowers the capital barrier for operators entering new markets.Additional markets in Georgia and Kentucky are expected to be announced in the coming months as the partnership scales. Accelecom will continue to evaluate opportunities to support broadband expansion operators across its statewide and regional network footprint.This agreement establishes Accelecom as the wholesale network infrastructure partner for a leading FTTH operator expanding residential and business fiber service across Georgia and Kentucky. The operator's identity is not being disclosed at this time at the partner's request. Markets in both states are in active deployment, with further announcements anticipated throughout 2026.About AccelecomAccelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, manage services and voice solutions to wholesale, public sector, and business customers across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & and enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow Accelecom on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.MEDIA CONTACTJim DeCesarejim@thedecesaregroup.com(270) 792-5779

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