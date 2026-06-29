Gov. Whitmer, MiLEAP Recognize Michigan Reconnect Class of 2026 Graduates During Graduation Ceremony

Ceremony highlighted the past five years of Michigan Reconnect’s impact on increasing credential attainment

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LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP) for the third annual Michigan Reconnect virtual graduation ceremony. The event recognized the program’s newest graduates while celebrating five years of helping thousands of adult Michiganders return to college, earn credentials and build brighter futures for themselves, their families and communities.

“Talent is everywhere, but opportunity should be too,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Michigan Reconnect has helped thousands of Michiganders get on a tuition-free path to higher education and good-paying jobs. Today, we’re celebrating our newest graduating class of Michiganders who took the next step toward a degree or credential, strengthening their families, their communities, and our economy. Because of these graduates and Michigan Reconnect, our state is more educated, more competitive and more prepared for the future than ever before. We’ll keep working to ensure every Michigander can earn the education and skills they need to make it in Michigan.”

Launched in 2021, Michigan Reconnect helps remove financial barriers for eligible adults by allowing them to attend an in-district community college tuition-free or receive substantial tuition assistance toward an associate degree or skills certificate. To date, nearly 20,000 Michiganders have graduated through the program, earning postsecondary degrees and skills certificates that open the door to better career opportunities.

Graduates recognized during the ceremony represented the diverse backgrounds and experiences of Reconnect learners, including first-generation college students, parents, veterans, career changers and adults who returned to college after years away from the classroom.

“This graduation is about more than earning a credential — it’s about perseverance, opportunity and the power of education to transform lives,” said Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea, director of MiLEAP. “Michigan Reconnect is helping adults earn the skills and credentials they need to secure better-paying jobs while strengthening our state’s economy. As we celebrate five years of this transformative program and honor this year’s graduates, we recognize the determination and resilience that make Michigan stronger every day.”

During the ceremony, graduate Maurice Lucas shared how Michigan Reconnect helped change the course of his life after learning about the program while incarcerated and working in a prison medical unit. After enrolling in Mott Community College’s Higher Education in Prison Program through Michigan Reconnect, Lucas found a passion for art and social work.

“When I got in school, I was getting good grades. I thought maybe this is where I should be,” said Lucas. “So, I homed in on two things: art and social work. Reconnect really helped me, and the education at Mott gave me the drive to teach, to mentor, to life coach and help young people.”

Today, Lucas combines his passion for art and social work through his nonprofit organization, where he mentors and supports young people in his community.

Leaders from statewide higher education organization, including the Michigan College Access Network (MCAN) and the Michigan Community College Association (MCCA), also emphasized the program’s critical role in advancing the state’s Sixty by 30 attainment goal.

“Whether you are pursuing a new career, advancing in your current role or continuing your education of fulfilling a goal you have carried for years — this accomplishment matters,” said Ryan Fewins-Bliss, director of MCAN. “Each of you is helping move our state closer to our Sixty by 30 goal of having 60% of Michigan residents earn a postsecondary certificate or degree by 2030. That goal is about more than a number, it’s about creating a Michigan where more people have access to opportunity, where employers can find the talent they need and where communities across the state can thrive. You are also showing others what is possible.”

“To every student who took a chance on themselves through Michigan Reconnect ­— thank you for inspiring all of us,” said Brandy Johnson, president of the MCCA. “To our community colleges, thank you for your leadership and unwavering dedication. And to everyone who helped bring this vision to life and sustain it over the last five years, thank you for believing that education changes lives. It does every single day and we are proving it.”

By helping more adults earn credentials in high-demand fields, Michigan Reconnect is strengthening Michigan’s workforce, supporting economic growth and helping employers find the skilled talent they need to compete.

“One of the most rewarding parts of being a Michigan Reconnect Navigator is seeing graduates encourage their family and friends to return to school,” said Denise Brown, Michigan Reconnect Navigator. “Students who have success through Michigan Reconnect become ambassadors for the program, sharing their experiences and encouraging others to take the next step. I hope Michigan Reconnect continues to be here for years to come so we can keep helping more adults earn a postsecondary education.”

To support students on their educational journeys, Michigan Reconnect Navigators offer free, one-on-one guidance to help eligible adults apply for financial aid, set career goals, select programs of study and more.

Since its launch, Michigan Reconnect has supported more than 250,000 Michiganders in starting the path toward a postsecondary credential, including nearly 35,000 applicants ages 21-24 who participated during the program’s temporary eligibility expansion, which concluded in December 2024. More than 94,000 students have enrolled in community and Tribal colleges across the state.

Adults interested in earning a degree or tuition-free certificate through Michigan Reconnect can learn more and apply today at Michigan.gov/Reconnect.

In addition to Michigan Reconnect, MiLEAP offers scholarships that support Michiganders at every stage of life and with different education goals. Eligible students may also qualify for other state financial aid programs. Learn more at Michigan.gov/MIStudentAid.

Watch a recording of the virtual ceremony on MiLEAP's YouTube channel.

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About MiLEAP:

Established by Governor Whitmer in 2023, MiLEAP’s mission is to improve outcomes from birth to postsecondary so anyone can ‘make it in Michigan’ with a solid education and a path to a good-paying job. To learn more about MiLEAP, go to Michigan.gov/MiLEAP.