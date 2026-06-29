Prime Minister Carney speaks with Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis

CANADA, June 29 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The leaders discussed the upcoming NATO Summit and various bilateral matters, and they agreed to remain in close contact.

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