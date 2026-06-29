Newsom names 14 Superior Court judges across 7 counties

(Subscription required) Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced his appointment of 14 Superior Court judges, including three who were elected in the June 2 primary and will be able to take the bench early, rather than waiting until January. The appointments included one in El Dorado County, four in Los Angeles County, three in San Diego County, two in Orange County, one in Santa Barbara County, two in Santa Clara County and one in Stanislaus County.

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