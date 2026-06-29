Redefine Wellness & Treatment Announces Custom Therapeutic Retreats

Retreats at Redefine Wellness & Treatment

Private, Tailored Therapeutic Intensives Now Available in Scottsdale

Every person arrives with a different story. That's why we meet people where they are and create an experience designed specifically for their needs.” — Laura Ramos, co-founder of Redefine Wellness & Treatment

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redefine Wellness & Treatment announces its custom therapeutic intensives , now available in Scottsdale. In a wellness industry increasingly dominated by group experiences, Redefine Wellness and Treatment offers a different approach: private, individualized retreats designed entirely around the unique goals of each participant.“There is no one-size-fits-all approach to healing," said Laura Ramos, co-founder of Redefine Wellness & Treatment. "Every person arrives with a different story. That's why we meet people where they are and create an experience designed specifically for their needs.”Unlike traditional group retreats that follow a predetermined schedule, each Redefine therapeutic intensive is thoughtfully curated from the ground up, blending clinical expertise with holistic wellness practices in a highly personalized setting.Available in 3-day and 5-day formats, the therapeutic intensives support individuals navigating trauma, burnout, grief, chronic stress, major life transitions and other challenges. Programs may incorporate individual therapy, somatic healing, mindfulness, meditation, nervous system regulation techniques, sound healing and other therapeutic modalities tailored to each participant.In addition to traditional therapeutic approaches, participants have access to cutting-edge technology designed to support recovery and overall well-being including EXOMIND, neurostimulation therapy (Alpha Stim), red light therapy, lymphatic drainage, and more."By removing distractions and creating a completely personalized healing environment, individuals have the opportunity to reconnect with themselves on a deeper level than they might in traditional treatment settings.”Founded by Laura Ramos and Dan Petersen, Redefine Wellness & Treatment provides a range of outpatient mental health services, including an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP), and therapeutic wellness retreats. Each offering is built around a whole-person philosophy that honors mental, emotional, physical and spiritual well-being.To learn more about Redefine Wellness & Treatment's customized one-on-one therapeutic retreats, visit redefinewellnessandtreatment.com. About Redefine Wellness & TreatmentRedefine Wellness & Treatment is a boutique mental health center in North Scottsdale offering integrative outpatient programs and therapeutic wellness retreats rooted in neuroscience, trauma-informed care and holistic healing. Redefine supports individuals through a whole-person approach that honors mind, body and spirit. Services include Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP), and therapeutic wellness retreats.

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