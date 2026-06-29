Video | California Supreme Court Justices Mark America's 250th Anniversary

On the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, justices of the California Supreme Court reflect on the importance of justice and the rule of law as embodied in the United States and California constitutions.

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